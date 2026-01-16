US Issues Travel Warning for Venezuela, Urges Citizens to Leave Amid Rising Tensions

The US Embassy cautioned citizens about armed militias and roadblocks, urging immediate departure and heightened vigilance while in Venezuela.

Venezuela: The United States has warned their citizens not to travel to Venezuela and asked the citizens who are currently in the Caribbean country to depart from there immediately. As per the US Embassy in Colombia, the US has to enroll in the smart traveler enrollment program to receive security updates.

The warning has been issued following the large-scale military action against the country and the authorities noted that the citizens of the US must not be present in Venezuela. They have to leave the country with immediate effects and before departure, the citizens must take precautions and be aware of their surroundings.

As per the embassy, there are some issues as there are reports of groups of armed militias who are also known as colectivos. They are seeking roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of US citizenship or support for the US.

The US Embassy noted that the citizens of the United States in Venezuela must remain cautious and exercise vigilant when travelling by road. Intermittent power and utility outages which will continue throughout the country.

Required Actions for U.S. Citizens