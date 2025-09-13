Captain Jay Singh Sohal's address at the University and Literary Club in Bristol on September 12, 2024, honored the enduring legacy of the 21 Sikh soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice at the Battle of Saragarhi.

Yesterday, on September 12, 2024, the University and Literary Club hosted a special gathering at the prestigious University and Literary Private Members Club in Bristol to commemorate the 127th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi, a pivotal moment in history that showcases extraordinary courage, resilience, and sacrifice. The event honored the bravery of 21 Sikh soldiers from the 36th regiment who fought against overwhelming odds, defending their post against approximately 10,000 Afghan tribesmen.

Guest speaker Captain Jay Singh Sohal, a renowned author, filmmaker, and advocate, shared his insights on the Battle of Saragarhi, highlighting its significance as a timeless lesson in duty and honor. Through his work, Captain Sohal has brought the story of Saragarhi to global audiences, emphasizing the enduring values of service and commitment to a greater cause.

Key Highlights of the Event:

- Captain Sohal's Address: Captain Sohal discussed the selflessness displayed by the 21 Sikh soldiers, emphasizing that their courage serves as a living source of inspiration.

- Tribute to Captain Sohal: The University and Literary Club expressed gratitude for Captain Sohal's contributions to history and remembrance, ensuring the story of Saragarhi continues to inspire future generations.

- Commemoration and Reflection: Members and guests reflected on the importance of the Battle of Saragarhi, recognizing its relevance in today's world.

About the Battle of Saragarhi

The Battle of Saragarhi was a last-stand battle fought on September 12, 1897, between the British Indian Empire and Afghan tribesmen. Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the 21 Sikh soldiers defended their post, killing over 200 enemy soldiers and injuring many more. Although vastly outnumbered, their bravery and sacrifice have become legendary in military history.¹ ²

About Captain Jay Singh Sohal

Captain Jay Singh Sohal is a British author, filmmaker, and advocate who has worked tirelessly to preserve and share the story of Saragarhi. His book, "Saragarhi: The Forgotten Battle," and documentary film, "Saragarhi: The True Story," have shed light on this pivotal moment in history.³