Two tropical systems to bring showers across Trinidad and Tobago, no threat expected

Forecasters say incoming tropical waves and equatorial moisture will bring intermittent rain and thunderstorms across Trinidad and Tobago in the coming weeks, with no severe weather threat anticipated.

Two tropical weather systems are approaching Trinidad and Tobago, increasing the chances of scattered showers. Rain and thunderstorms are expected on several days, including June 16, 18-19, 21-23 and 27-29.

This upcoming rain is being caused by a combination of two major tropical weather events, a moisture rich weather event near the equator and the arrival of two tropical waves moving from the east. When these systems work together, they act like a massive, natural watering can for the island.

Because southeastern Tobago sits right of the coast where these weather systems first make landfall, its fields will get the very best of the moisture.

This is not just normal water, either. As rain falls through the air, it naturally picks up nitrogen, a vital nutrient that acts like a free high quality liquid fertilizer for plants.

Even better, the rain is spaced out over several days with breaks in between. This gives the soil plenty of time to drink up the water without becoming muddy or flooded, helping crops grow strong, deep roots.

The best thing about this weather forecast is that it brings all the benefits of the rainy season without the usual danger. Because these systems are passing through strictly as rainmakers, they will safely water the crops, keep the temperature comfortably warm and avoid any destructive storm damage.

Even though the rain is not considered dangerous, local authorities are not taking any chances. The Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and local farmers are working together to make sure the island handles the extra water smoothly:

Clearing Drains: Crews are out clearing out local drains and river mouths so that heavy rain can flow safely back out to the ocean instead of pooling on the roads.

Farm Safety: Farmers are clearing small ditches around their crops to keep water moving and are moving their farm animals to higher ground to keep them safe and dry.

Home Prep: Residents are reminded to clear out their roof gutters and keep their umbrellas close by.

Over the next few weeks Tobago will see such weather conditions. But, the farmers are seen happy with the timely rain as it would be beneficial for their crops.