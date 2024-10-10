Throwback to when Mexican woman washed her furniture during Hurricane Hillary

As Hurricane season is at its peak across the wider Caribbean and Latin America, a video from last year is becoming a viral sensation again on social media. The video highlights the resilience of a woman in a stressful situation who is receiving praise on digital platforms as people are calling her resourceful.

The video, which was reshared by American Actor George Lopez, shows a Mexican Woman washing her Furniture in Category 4 Hurricane Hillary. In the video, the woman was seen bringing her sofa and rugs out in the heavy downpour of Hurricane Hillary and started washing them with detergent.

Actor George Lopez, as he reshared the incident, called the mother ‘resourceful’ and who is showing her unique hurricane cleaning methods. The actor himself commented under the post and wrote, “Mom out there taking that water and putting that to work.”

The woman was notably seen enjoying the incident, while her house was getting flooded by water. Hurricane Hillary, which hit parts of Mexico in 2023 as a Category 4 storm, caused widespread damage to the country.

Social media users are citing their mixed reactions over the platform as some stated that the lady has put the rain to work, while others highlighted their dissatisfaction as she didn’t know of the idea before.

One of the users stated that she did the same, but her neighbours called her crazy. “That's what I did too but my neighbours called me crazy. It's free water, and I get to play rain to release stress,” she said.

Another user shared a pro tip as she wrote, “Pro tip, rainwater gets a urine smell out of carpets, mattresses, and sofas. I have had carpets with a urine smell that I just couldn’t get out with soap, rainwater gets it out with one try. I just hang the carpet outside on the laundry wire in the pouring rain.”

However, one of the comments that took the spotlight was shared by Sierra Boyce, who recalled the time when her mom washed the car during a hurricane warning while driving home.

“This just brought up a memory I thought was buried deep in my mind. I recall a huge thunder/flood warning storm happening while my mom was driving home and she just pulled to the side of the road and began washing the car,” Sierra Boyce wrote.

Another user cited criticism on the woman’s children as she wrote, “The rain works harder than her children, if you all would step up and do your chores, she wouldn’t have to do this.”

However, the comments on the post are light hearted, but the situation in the Latin American regions is completely opposite due to a devastating hurricane season. This year, Florida seems to be the targeted area for the hurricanes as it is experiencing dangerous hurricanes one after another.

The country, which was recently ravaged by the passage of Hurricane Helene, last night was obstructed by another catastrophically damaging hurricane named Milton. The hurricane hit the nation with sustained winds of 120 mph and has now become a moment of concern for the residents of the area.

The authorities have addressed the citizens to stay safe and vigilant of the weather conditions. Evacuation efforts were also led in light of the hurricane, however, the pretty dangerous hurricane season this year remains a moment of concern for the residents of the Caribbean and Latin America.