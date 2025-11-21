Two cruise ships dock at Port Zante bringing 4000 passengers in one day   

The Spirit of Discover is on a 30-day Tropical West Caribbean cruise that began in Portsmouth, England on October 30, 2025, and made its stop at Port Zante on Sunday with 959 passengers onboard.

St Kitts and Nevis: Two cruise ships docked at Port Zante on November 16, 2025 with over 4000 passengers in one day. The Spirit of Discovery and Adventure of the Seas graced the shores of St Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the cruise season and economic activities for the locals.

The cruise ship has already visited Horta, Faial Island Azores, Portugal, Barbados, St. Lucia Curacao and Tortola. It will visit St. Barth's and Antigua before heading to Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel Island Azores, Portugal arriving back in Portsmouth on November 29.

The Spirit of Discovery was joined by Adventure of the Seas with 3,523 passengers onboard. It arrived from San Juan, Puerto Rico and departed for St. Lucia.

Most of the nearly 5,000 passengers and some crew members came ashore.

Passengers went on island tours, made stops at Bloody River, Caribelle Batik/Romney Manor, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, the Eco Park and Black Rocks.

Others went sea and sun bathing to the popular beaches and walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral and Independence Square.

Earlier on Saturday, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed the Grand Princess with nearly 2,615 passengers. This has turned out to be the ninth cruise ship of the week, bringing nearly 28,500 passengers altogether.

With 2,615 passengers onboard, the Grand Princess, owned by Princess Cruises departed Port Zante for San Juan on Saturday, its next destination. The cruise ships are enhancing the tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis with passengers enjoying the natural offerings of the country and shopping for souvenirs.