TTPS responds after deadly Piarco Airport Shooting: No immediate threat to public

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Services (TTPS) has claimed that there is no immediate risk to public safety after a targeted attack at Piarco International Airport which took place on Thursday morning. The incident took place outside the arrival terminal of the airport and lead to a well-planned killing of a resident from Nicholas Street Marval, Akim Quashie.

As per reports, the incident took place in early hours of Thursday around 2:00 pm. Akim notably landed that flight and was leaving the airport and picked up by a Hyundai Tucson with two occupants.

Shortly after a silver Nissan Tida aggressively entered the airport and pulled alongside the Hyundai. As per the sources, three armed individuals exited out from the vehicle and opened fire on Quashie. Immediately then the suspects re-entered their vehicle and fled the scene.

Emergency services immediately responded to the crime site and immediately transported Quashie to nearby medical facilities. However, he later died from the injuries he sustained. Another man presents at the crime site, Jeremy Diaz also sustained injuries from the accident and is currently in stable condition.

First responders stated the incident as a ‘well planned’ murder and questioned the authorities of their safety at the international airport. However, investigators and police officials present at the site claimed that the suspects immediately fled the scene and they were not able to make any arrest.

Who was the victim in Piarco international airport shooting?

The man who died from the deadly shooting at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago is being identified as a resident of Nicholas Street Maraval and was known by his name ‘Sours’ in his community. Quashie was travelling from Panama, and his community members have described him as a well-known community leader in Maraval. As per the information, he was controlling Coco Jah and other major parts of Maraval.

As the investigations into the case continue, more detail is expected to emerge in coming days.