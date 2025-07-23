Geothermal, Airport Expansion Projects foster closer ties between St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: A number of developmental projects undertaken by the government are being recognized as key drivers to strengthen the relations between St Kitts and Nevis. With initiatives such as geothermal power plants, assistance in airport expansion and other public services, the projects have redefined the political collaboration between the twin-island nation.



Speaking during the press conference, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew outlined several projects and stated that his administration has invested in the growth of the Nevis Island. He said that the Labour administration has demonstrated a clear commitment to the development of both islands.

Geothermal Power Plant

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has launched a project named “Geothermal Power Plant” to foster their sustainable agenda in collaboration with the Nevis Island Administration. The funds have been secured for the project, aiming to promote green energy across the country and further mitigate the impact of the carbon footprints.



PM Drew noted that the government has significantly invested a lot of its energies and resources into the geothermal development in Nevis. He said that the project is emphasized to grow green energy and further promote the growth of the two islands.

PM Drew mentioned, “We have taken the pragmatic approach not to play petty politics, but to do what we can as a Federal government to help the advancement of Nevis in the energy sector.”

Airport Expansion

The expansion of the Vance Amory International Airport of Nevis is underway and PM Drew noted that the Federal government has assisted the Nevis Island Administration for the project. He said that the government is committed to promote the tourism growth and airlift sector in Nevis, aiming to enhance their economic growth.

“We have been there to assist Nevis to enhance their international transportation and in other types of development.”

Other steps

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has also taken steps to provide the Nevis Island Administration with greater opportunities to participate in international force. It is aimed to promote the voice of Nevis at the global stage and provide them with access to resources that are needed to drive sustainable development.



PM Drew mentioned that the steps have showcased that the government is working to promote overall progress of St Kitts and Nevis by strengthening relations between two islands.