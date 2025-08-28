Dominica: Education sector achieves milestone with 'Top CXC Results' and major reforms for 2025

Dominica: The island nation’s education sector has achieved another milestone. The Ministry of Education revealed the top-achieving students in the 2025 Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) results and announced some major reforms set to implement from September 2025 for the new academic year.

“These numbers are not just numbers on a page but a reflection of hard work, dedication, and passion that have been poured into our education system,” said the Education Minister, Octavia Alfred, during a press briefing on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The conference saw in attendance the Education Minister of Dominica, Octavia Alfred; Chief Education Officer, Dr Jeffrey Blair; CXC Local Registrar, Magaly Celestine; Senior Education Officer, Quinn Thomas; principals, teachers, parents, students and other stakeholders.

The Chief Education Officer, Dr Jeffrey Blair announced the results of CCSLC, CSEC, CBQ and Kit examinations. He said that this year's result recorded a 1% increase as compared to last year, marking a significant achievement for Dominica.

“Our students have maintained above average performance, and that's above average, above the average of the regional level this year, just as we did last year, and I think, to my recollection, the year before as well,” said Blair.

Outstanding Student Achievements

Several students gave outstanding performances this year. From the Academic School of Learning, Kenelia S. Barron secured 13 Grade One awards, which made her one of the islands’ top achievers. Also among the high performers were:.

Anya John-Baptiste (Casabó Secondary School) - 10 First Prizes Princess George (Casabó Secondary School) - 9 First Prizes Watson Packet (Fairchild Secondary School) - 9 First Prizes Rhea Sanville (Casabó Secondary School) - 8 First Prizes Katiana Gilbert (Casabó Secondary School) - 8 First Prizes Kenelia S. Barron (Academic School of Learning) - 13 Grade One awards

Giovanna Joseph from Wesley High School won seven Grade Ones and Leon Telliman of Northeast Comprehensive also achieved seven Grade Ones.

Dominica was at the top of the region in English Literature (Unit 2) and Pure Mathematics (Unit 2) and also tied for first in many other subjects which included Chemistry, Computer Science, Information Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism.

New education reforms for academic year 2025–2026

Minister Octavia Alfred outlined reforms that will come into effect in September 2025, and are designed to improve students’ academic, social, and personal growth.

Mandatory Community Service – Each student will do some ground work for the community each year

– Each student will do some ground work for the community each year Health & Nutrition Initiatives – All school sites will again ban sugary drinks and unhealthy snack choices on campus, and will offer “Fruit Day” and improved school lunch menus

– All school sites will again ban sugary drinks and unhealthy snack choices on campus, and will offer “Fruit Day” and improved school lunch menus Cultural & Social Skills Development – Schools will implement new guidelines for assemblies, clubs, arts showcases and financial literacy programs

– Schools will implement new guidelines for assemblies, clubs, arts showcases and financial literacy programs Civics Education – Primary schools will also start to teach civics to promote patriotism and social values

– Primary schools will also start to teach civics to promote patriotism and social values Standardized Primary Timetables – Core subjects will be taught in the morning, with creative and skills-based activities in the afternoon

– Core subjects will be taught in the morning, with creative and skills-based activities in the afternoon Curriculum & Textbook Alignment – Improved textbook access with more books stored at schools to reduce costs and lighten backpacks

A Vision for the Future

Education Minister Alfred reported that in Dominica, the education system goes beyond academic results. “Today's results are a testament to what we have achieved together, but they also serve as a reminder of the work that lies ahead,” she said.

She added that the government remains committed to strengthening universal access to quality education, with almost 100% enrollment in early childhood, primary and secondary levels. Also, more options are opening up for post secondary education for the students of Dominica.

Minister Alfred noted, “We will continue to support our educators and foster innovation especially by embracing teaching methods and technologies that can enhance learning outcomes and engage students in meaningful ways.”