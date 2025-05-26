Sharim Hamilton sets National Record, wins two medals for St Kitts and Nevis

Hamilton clinched silver in the 4x400m relay and bronze in the 400m hurdles, setting national records in both within just 48 hours.

He notably secured a silver in the 4x400m relay category and a bronze in the 400m hurdles category. What made it even more exciting was that Hamilton set a new national record in both the events with just a gap of 48 hours. This showcases his capability to train and perform his best for his country. Hamilton now holds the record of 49.89 seconds, previously it was 50.65 seconds.

Sharim Hamilton now also holds the distinction of being the first athlete in national history to run a sub-50 second 400m hurdles, a time that ranks among the fastest in the region and globally. The SKN athletics association while extending their wishes to the athlete emphasized on his commitment towards the sport and stated, “Hurdling into the history books. Hurdling to greatness.”

Upon this significant achievement, locals across St Kitts and Nevis extended their wishes to the athlete and wished him more success in the future.

A user named Elneth Toussaint Harvey wrote, “Congratulations to Sharim and his mommy, more success to you, may you shine and represent our nation well on the global level.”

Another user named Timothy Morton said, “Congratulations Sharim, your performance was incredible, we Kittians and Nevisians will continue to support you, Keep up.”

Notably, Sharim Hamilton has been representing St Kitts and Nevis globally through his different involvements in sports. Hamilton was also presented with an award in 2018 for his contribution to sports. He was also presented with the Top-Notch Sports Icon award in 2019 by the of St Kitts and Nevis.

He is currently residing in the USA and represented Lincoln university at the event. He went to the USA on a scholarship to study at the Hutchinson College in Kansas in 2021.