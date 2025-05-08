WATCH: Explosions rock Lahore amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Situation turned chaotic in Lahore, Pakistan amid rising tensions with India after a loud series of explosions were heard in the city, local media reports stated. The incident which comes a day after India blasted terrorist camps in Pakistan has further escalated the tensions between the two countries in the already rising war like conditions.

As per reports, the blasts were heard in parts of Gopal Nagar of Naseerabad (the area near to the Walton Airport). No official statement or confirmation has yet been announced by the authorities related to the alleged incident or confirming that the blasts were made by India.

However, reports are there that the loud noise may have been caused as the Pakistani authorities shot an Indian drone, measuring 5-6 feet. Reportedly, the drone was shot down by the jamming system in terms of safety. While this is a claim, there is no official announcement and confirmation on it yet.

The police officials have stated that no Casuality or damage to any civilian infrastructure has been reported so far.

The flight operations were immediately shut down at Sialkot, Karachi and Lahore airports for a temporary period. As per the information shared by local media, reports are that civilians ran out of their houses in panic and also claimed watching clouds of smoke cover their localities.

Visuals Captured by civilians of the loud blasts in Lahore

The visuals shared by locals have taken over the internet, which allegedly shows the blasts and the public in panic after the attack was made over the drone. Here are some of the visuals captured and shared by locals on social media from the shocking incident.

Notably, the tensions between India and Pakistan are rising following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which took place in Kashmir, India killing 25 nationals and 1 Nepali tourist. The Indian government in response to this launched Operation Sindoor, in which they blasted off Pakistan’s terrorist camps.

However, following this the tensions rose between the two nations, and war-like conditions have been created with both the countries preparing for the war. India announced a nationwide mock drill to prepare locals for a blackout during war.