Trinidad and Tobago: UNC unveils bold plans ahead of 2025 general elections

Kamla Persad Bissessar emphasized that citizens are feeling the impact of the economy in their daily lives.

Trinidad and Tobago: In light of the upcoming elections in Trinidad and Tobago, the United National Congress has shed light on the planned initiatives that the party will take upon victory. The leader of the party, Kamla Persad Bissessar highlighted several initiatives, while addressing the citizens during the town hall meeting, held in St Joseph.

The political leader specifically emphasized the importance of reducing financial burdens on businesses while creating a more investor-friendly environment. She also outlined several initiatives focused on improving the ease of doing businesses, enhancing trade relations, and modernizing the infrastructure. While emphasizing on these plans she also urged the citizens for suggestions they feel could be beneficial for the nation.

During her address she specifically stated, “About the sage of economy, i think we don’t need to tell you that, you know it, You feel it in your pockets, you feel it on your roads, you feel it in your hospitals, you feel it in schools and everywhere,”

Key Initiatives planned by UNC to implement upon Victory

Tax Reforms to support businesses

One of the major proposals included the lowering of the corporate taxes, which could further help the businesses thrive. Leader Kamla Persad highlighted ahead that UNC also plans to eliminate property taxes on manufacturers' plant, equipment and land which could further reduce operational costs and help in the overall development.

Utility Prices and Business Costs

Leader Kamla Persad reassured business owners that there will be no increase in the utility prices for businesses, which acts as a major relief for businesses to operate effectively without the fear of a sudden rise in costs.

Business approvals and foreign investments

The leader of UNC then focused on the current process of business approvals in the country, affirming that if UNC gets in power, they will simplify the approval process, making it much easier for young entrepreneurs to either start or expand their businesses.

Strengthening Legal and Trade frameworks

The United National Congress party aims to strengthen contract laws and enhance their trade agreements in order to ensure a smooth investing and a dispute free process.

Education development

While shedding light on the education sector of Trinidad and Tobago, leader Kamla Persad Bissessar emphasized that their government will introduce Spanish in schools making it compulsory as second language. She stated this while emphasizing that it will help the students from T&T to fetch jobs from global market, specifically the south American market. She also emphasized that UNC plans to prioritize tech education across the nation to help the citizens get prepared for a strong career in Digital Economy.

Infrastructural and digital transformation

UNC also affirms that they will be widely focusing on infrastructural developments across the nation, highlighting major upgrades such as roads and port infrastructure development, which could further help manage transport costs.

In her address, Kamla Persad assured citizens that UNC aims to put all measures in line to help Trinidad and Tobago Walk on the path to economic success. She outlined that UNC plans to incorporate every measure aimed at success and creating a thriving atmosphere for businesses to compete in global markets.