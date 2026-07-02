Trinidad: 25-year-old woman detained after fatal stabbing of man linked to $1.4M fraud case

Trinidad & Tobago: A man previously charged in a $1.4 million cheque fraud case was found injured at a Woodford Gardens apartment on June 28, Sunday. The probe has started in the case, leading to the arrest of a 25-year-old woman in relation to the stabbing.

According to reports, George Reece, who was previously involved in a cheque fraud case was recently found injured inside an apartment at the corner of Oak Avenue and Coconut Drive, Woodford Gardens.

He was then rushed to Emergency Health Services paramedics but they did not find any vital signs. He was later declared dead by the District Medical Officer.

Police have detained a 25-year-old woman in connection with the stabbing who was taken away from the crime scene in an unmarked police vehicle.

Reportedly, the woman was heard sobbing inside the apartment as police officers began investigations.

Police officials stated that on Sunday, Reece arrived at the property in a Toyota SUV, registration number PEF 9530. He parked the car outside and after some time he got into a heated dispute with the 25-year-old woman who lived in that apartment.Then he was allegedly stabbed by the woman which led to his brutal death.

In 2017, the 37-year-old Chaguanas businessman, George Reece was charged with cheque fraud and then granted $300,000 bail after he appeared before Port of Spain Magistrate. He was charged with four counts of uttering forged valuable security and two counts of obtaining over $1.4 million by false pretenses.

Allegedly, Recee deposited three fraudulent Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago cheques into his business account in August, 2017. The cheques were drawn on the account of the Arima Borough Corporation, in the sum of $1,424,958.83. The bank later discovered that the deposited cheques were fraudulent and then the business account was flagged.

Recee was then arrested by the officers of the Chaguanas CID when he visited the First Citizen Bank to conduct a transaction. He was charged by PC Ronald Kernahan of the Fraud Squad.

The police believe that this stabbing case might be related to Reece’s past, and it may be done to seek revenge against him.

Officers from the Central Division and the detectives from the Region 3 Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing inquiries into the killing.