She said ‘Yes’: Romantic Proposal stuns travellers at Piarco International Airport

Christian Ramkhalawan gets down on one knee to propose to Khadija Ramsiris at Piarco International Airport, turning the departure area into a scene of pure romance.

Trinidad and Tobago: Piarco International Airport on Tuesday became the centre of attraction with a heartfelt proposal that took place amid the hustle bustle of the arrivals and departures. In an exciting twist, a man planned one of the most unpredictable and shocking proposals for his girlfriend at the departure lounge of the airport.

Christian Ramkhalawan, the man transformed a section of the departure area, with the help of the airport staff into a majestic display of his love towards his girlfriend, Khadija Ramsiris. Ramkalawan decorated the area with beautiful red rose flowers and created a heart shaped platform to express his feelings towards his girlfriend.

A Marry Me glowing sign in the backdrop created a picturesque romantic runway for the proposal. The video which is now making rounds on social media, shows Ramkalawan in a formal full black attire holding a bouquet of flowers waiting for his beloved.

As soon as Ramsiris arrived at the airport, she was stunned to see this shocking proposal and walked towards Ramkalawan with a happy smile. Ramkalwan held her hands, guided her towards the floral platform and dropped to a knee to express his feelings.

Bursted with immense love and happiness, Ramsiris said ‘Yes’ and the crowd burst in cheerful applause. Ramkhalawan is notably a resident of Arima and has studied Bachelor's of Science in Criminology.

The couple has been receiving several wishes online from the residents who wish them success for their future.

A user named Kurious Kavita wrote, “Girl you deserved this yes, you must be truly blessed to have someone who loves you so much to ask your hand in marriage. May God bless your union.”

Another user named Fazzy Faz wrote, “Congratulations to the couple and all the best for the future. Thx Ian for sharing something on the positive side.”

“Congratulations to the newly engaged couple. I just would like to commend the young man on making this bold but beautiful gesture. Men these days just playing the field and running from commitment, but you found your girl and making her your own. God bless your union and may your love last the test of time,” wrote Christa Ramdial on Facebook.