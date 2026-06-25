Trinidad: San Juan suspect shot dead after alleged knife attack on Police Officer

Police said the suspect allegedly injured an officer with knives before fleeing.

Trinidad and Tobago: A knife-wielding man allegedly attacked a patrolling officer and injured him badly while he was on his duty on Monday evening. The suspect was then shot during a tense manhunt in San Juan.

The suspect was identified as Abraham Hackette of Farroe Terrace, San Juan, while the Police Constable is David Noel, who sustained severe wounds to both arms and required emergency treatment.

Reportedly, officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), responded to a report about a disturbance in the Farroe Terrace area. After they arrived, they observed several men chasing a suspect who was armed with two knives.

The police said that the officers left their vehicles and commanded the man to drop the weapons but instead the suspect rushed towards Constable Noel and attacked him with the knives, leaving him severely injured.

Noel suffered deep lacerations to his left and right arm, while also getting injuries to his upper body. After this, the suspect, Abraham Hackette fled the scene.

Despite injuries, the officers pursued the attacker and also got backup from additional police units to assist in the search. The injured officer was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.

After a tense manhunt, the police said that the suspect was located about 50 minutes later in dense vegetation near the San Juan River. Officers again ordered him to drop the weapons and surrender, but he allegedly ignored repeated warnings and rushed towards the officers while still being armed with an intention to harm the officers.

As the suspect threatened the safety of the officers, they had to open fire. The suspect was then struck multiple times and collapsed. The officers later found and recovered a knife near his body.

Hackette was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead shortly after arrival.

On the other hand, medical examinations revealed that the victim, Constable Noel suffered extensive injuries, including several lacerations to his right arm and the back of his left hand. The injuries were serious and required multiple stitches along with specialist orthopedic treatment. His hand was placed in a temporary cast, and further surgery may be required.

Investigations have been launched immediately as investigators process both locations and collect evidence as enquiries continue into the fatal police-involved shooting.