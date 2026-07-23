Top Antiguan entertainers reportedly affected by US visa revocations as scrutiny continues

Reports indicate that several Antiguan entertainers, including Soca Monarch Tian Winter, were informed their US visas had been revoked, although neither the US Embassy nor the artists have confirmed the reports.

Antigua & Barbuda: Many Antigua and Barbuda’s top entertainers had their visas revoked. The artists were called for appointments in the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, before the revocation. The reported revocations include Soca Monarch Tian Winter and several other Antigua and Barbuda’s artists.

The recent revocations have raised concerns across the country’s entertainment industry. This is because many performers of the country depend on the US market for live shows and other opportunities. The reason for these revocations have not yet been disclosed by the authorities.

Many entertainers were allegedly called for appointments at the US Embassy in Barbados. There they were informed that their visas have been revoked. But, the US Embassy and the affected entertainers have not yet confirmed this yet.

Sources have also reported that this has raised concerns among the entertainer industry because access to the US is an important source of income. Access to the US stage is important for international exposure for many local artists.

The country is currently facing scrutiny from the US authorities in recent months. Washington has imposed partial visa restrictions on the country already. As the US is examining Antigua and Barbuda’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The country is conducting national discussions about the impacts of the US on Antigua and Barbuda. Concerns have been raised that this international scrutiny could affect the country’s tourism. It can also affect the economy of the country if confidence among international partners weakens.

The reported entertainer visa revocations have not yet been confirmed by any official organisation or by the government. Authorities have not disclosed if the reported cases are connected to the broader US measures.

The story is developing and officials are yet to issue a formal statement on the reported visa revocations.