Three men charged over trafficking 70kg of cocaine in Guyana

Authorities in Guyana have charged three men, including two remanded in custody, for allegedly trafficking more than 70 kilograms of cocaine.

Guyana: Three men have been formally charged for their alleged involvement in trafficking more than 70 kilograms of cocaine. The court proceedings were held at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to the details shared by the authorities, the three men involved have been identified as Narindra Singh, Mark Jainarine and Devon Haynes.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) stated that Devon Haynes and Narindra Singh appeared before Magistrate Alicia George, facing charges of possessing narcotics, specifically 70.008 kilograms of cocaine, with intent to traffic. Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

The court denied defendants the privilege of bail. Both, Narindra Singh and Devon Haynes were remanded to prison until February 20, 2026.

In continuation to the same case, Mark Jainarine also appeared before the court. He is charged with helping and expediting the trafficking of 70.008 kilograms of cocaine. Mark also pleaded not guilty of the aforementioned charge. Unlike Singh and Haynes, Jainarine was granted bail set at GYD $600,000. His case has likewise been adjourned to February 20, 2026.

The Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) with its headquarters situated in Georgetown, the capital city of Guyana was established through a Cabinet decision in 1994 and was implemented in August 1995.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, operates under the mandate of the Government of Guyana. It works to counter the illicit drug trade through the detection and seizure of narcotics.

It also handles the detention of suspected traffickers, and the confiscation of proceeds linked to drug trafficking.