St. Kitts to welcome 48 cruises in November 2025  

St Kitts and Nevis is gearing up for a busy cruise month at Port Zante this November with a strong lineup of cruise ships to dock at the island from across the world. The island this month with approximately 48 vessels scheduled to make a visit to the island.

These cruise ships will come from major lines such including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise line, Celebrity Cruises and Princess cruises. Some of the notable highlights from this month’s cruise schedule include Arvia and Celebrity Apex as they will dock multiple times in a month.

November 5 and 21 will be two of the busiest days at the dock with up to four major vessels docking up at the coasts including Enchanted Princess and Norwegian Epic.

Some of the other cruises from Luxury liners including Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, and Spirit of Discovery will also make a call during the November 2025 month.

November 2025 Cruise Schedule for St Kitts

Saturday 1

Disney Dream

Tuesday 4

Jewel of the Seas

Mein Schiff 1

Star Pride

Wednesday 5

Arvia

Azamara Quest

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Reflection

Enchanted Princess

Thursday 6

Vision of the Seas

Saturday 8

Carnival Pride

Tuesday 11

Arvia

Island Princess

Odyssey of the Seas

Wednesday 12

Celebrity Apex

Mein Schiff 2

Spirit of Discovery

Thursday 13

Caribbean Princess

Celebrity Beyond

Disney Magic

Saturday 15

Grand Princess

Sunday 16

Adventure of the Seas

Tuesday 18

Azamara Quest

Coral Princess

Wednesday 18

Zuiderdam

Star Pride

Wednesday 19

AidaBlu

Brilliance of the Seas

Enchanted Princess

Thursday 20

Marella Explorer

Friday 21

Ambition

Valiant Lady

Norwegian Epic

Seabourn Sojourn

Monday 24

Valiant Lady

Tuesday 25

AidaSol

Arvia

Koningsdam

Marella Explorer

Wednesday 26

Allure of the Seas

Celebrity Apex

Emerald Sakara

Mein Schiff 2

Thursday 27

Celebrity Beyond

Enchanted Princess

Star Flyer

Friday 28

Coral Princess

Sunday 30

Seabourn Ovation

By the end of the month, the island will have hosted ships from nearly every major cruise line, reinforcing St Kitts as a strong destination with tourist demand and strengthening the island’s tourism sector and economy.

Tourism officials and local vendors say that they are optimistic about the coming month and ready to host visitors, providing them a unique experience depicting the island’s cultural heritage.