Saturday, 1st November 2025

St. Kitts to welcome 48 cruises in November 2025  

These cruise ships will come from major lines such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises.

Cruise Ships in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis is gearing up for a busy cruise month at Port Zante this November with a strong lineup of cruise ships to dock at the island from across the world. The island this month with approximately 48 vessels scheduled to make a visit to the island.

These cruise ships will come from major lines such including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise line, Celebrity Cruises and Princess cruises. Some of the notable highlights from this month’s cruise schedule include Arvia and Celebrity Apex as they will dock multiple times in a month.

November 5 and 21 will be two of the busiest days at the dock with up to four major vessels docking up at the coasts including Enchanted Princess and Norwegian Epic.

Some of the other cruises from Luxury liners including Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, and Spirit of Discovery will also make a call during the November 2025 month.

November 2025 Cruise Schedule for St Kitts

Saturday 1

  • Disney Dream

Tuesday 4

  • Jewel of the Seas

  • Mein Schiff 1

  • Star Pride

Wednesday 5

  • Arvia

  • Azamara Quest

  • Celebrity Apex

  • Celebrity Reflection

  • Enchanted Princess

Thursday 6

  • Vision of the Seas

Saturday 8

  • Carnival Pride

Tuesday 11

  • Arvia

  • Island Princess

  • Odyssey of the Seas

Wednesday 12

  • Celebrity Apex

  • Mein Schiff 2

  • Spirit of Discovery

Thursday 13

  • Caribbean Princess

  • Celebrity Beyond

  • Disney Magic

Saturday 15

  • Grand Princess

Sunday 16

  • Adventure of the Seas

Tuesday 18

  • Azamara Quest

  • Coral Princess

Wednesday 18

  • Zuiderdam

  • Star Pride

Wednesday 19

  • AidaBlu

  • Brilliance of the Seas

  • Enchanted Princess

Thursday 20

  • Marella Explorer

Friday 21

  • Ambition

  • Valiant Lady

  • Norwegian Epic

  • Seabourn Sojourn

Monday 24

  • Valiant Lady

Tuesday 25

  • AidaSol

  • Arvia

  • Koningsdam

  • Marella Explorer

Wednesday 26

  • Allure of the Seas

  • Celebrity Apex

  • Emerald Sakara

  • Mein Schiff 2

Thursday 27

  • Celebrity Beyond

  • Enchanted Princess

  • Star Flyer

Friday 28

  • Coral Princess

Sunday 30

  • Seabourn Ovation

By the end of the month, the island will have hosted ships from nearly every major cruise line, reinforcing St Kitts as a strong destination with tourist demand and strengthening the island’s tourism sector and economy.

Tourism officials and local vendors say that they are optimistic about the coming month and ready to host visitors, providing them a unique experience depicting the island’s cultural heritage.

