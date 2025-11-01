St. Kitts to welcome 48 cruises in November 2025  

DJ Bravo announces retirement from CPL, plays his final tournament
2024-09-01 06:02:48
These cruise ships will come from major lines such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Princess Cruises.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published
Updated
Cruise Ships in St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis is gearing up for a busy cruise month at Port Zante this November with a strong lineup of cruise ships to dock at the island from across the world. The island this month with approximately 48 vessels scheduled to make a visit to the island.
These cruise ships will come from major lines such including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise line, Celebrity Cruises and Princess cruises. Some of the notable highlights from this month’s cruise schedule include Arvia and Celebrity Apex as they will dock multiple times in a month.
November 5 and 21 will be two of the busiest days at the dock with up to four major vessels docking up at the coasts including Enchanted Princess and Norwegian Epic.
Some of the other cruises from Luxury liners including Seabourn Ovation, Emerald Sakara, and Spirit of Discovery will also make a call during the November 2025 month.
Saturday 1
Disney Dream
Tuesday 4
Jewel of the Seas
Mein Schiff 1
Star Pride
Wednesday 5
Arvia
Azamara Quest
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Reflection
Enchanted Princess
Thursday 6
Vision of the Seas
Saturday 8
Carnival Pride
Tuesday 11
Arvia
Island Princess
Odyssey of the Seas
Wednesday 12
Celebrity Apex
Mein Schiff 2
Spirit of Discovery
Thursday 13
Caribbean Princess
Celebrity Beyond
Disney Magic
Saturday 15
Grand Princess
Sunday 16
Adventure of the Seas
Tuesday 18
Azamara Quest
Coral Princess
Wednesday 18
Zuiderdam
Star Pride
Wednesday 19
AidaBlu
Brilliance of the Seas
Enchanted Princess
Thursday 20
Marella Explorer
Friday 21
Ambition
Valiant Lady
Norwegian Epic
Seabourn Sojourn
Monday 24
Valiant Lady
Tuesday 25
AidaSol
Arvia
Koningsdam
Marella Explorer
Wednesday 26
Allure of the Seas
Celebrity Apex
Emerald Sakara
Mein Schiff 2
Thursday 27
Celebrity Beyond
Enchanted Princess
Star Flyer
Friday 28
Coral Princess
Sunday 30
Seabourn Ovation
By the end of the month, the island will have hosted ships from nearly every major cruise line, reinforcing St Kitts as a strong destination with tourist demand and strengthening the island’s tourism sector and economy.
Tourism officials and local vendors say that they are optimistic about the coming month and ready to host visitors, providing them a unique experience depicting the island’s cultural heritage.