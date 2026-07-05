St. Kitts Breaks Ground on New Cruise Terminal to Support Home-Porting by 2027

The new cruise terminal is expected to support home-porting from November 2027, allowing visitors to begin and end their cruises in St. Kitts while boosting tourism spending and creating new economic opportunities.

Basseterre St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts officially started building its new cruise terminal on 1 July 2026. The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on Wednesday. The new terminal is expected to improve the island's tourism sector and attract more cruise ships. Industry experts believe it will create more jobs and business opportunities while helping St. Kitts and Nevis become one of the Caribbean's top cruise destinations after it is completed.

A major feature of this initiative is home porting. Home porting means that cruise passengers will not just stop in St. Kitts for a few hours but they will start and end their cruise journey in St. Kitts. This is expected to begin in November 2027. This feature of the terminal will allow the visitors to arrive early, stay in local hotels, use taxis, eat at restaurants, shop in local markets, enjoy tours, and spend more time and money on the island. Industry observers believe that this is going to significantly improve the tourism product and economic positioning of the country.

This project reflects that the government is actively investing in the growth and development of the country. Major projects across various sectors, including housing, water, education, health, and national advancement are going on. This shows that St. Kitts is moving towards a future that is stable and secure. The government is trying to build new opportunities for its citizens by modernising and developing different sectors of the island.

Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson is continuously working towards the development of the Tourism sector and in her leadership, the island’s tourism sector has significantly improved. She is being praised for this new initiative as she is aiming to improve the visitor experience and tourist arrival rate of the country. She wants to ensure that tourism not only benefits the visitors but also the taxi drivers, vendors, tour guides, small businesses, restaurants, and workers across the island.

Reportedly, upon completion the new cruise terminal will bring greater capacity, improved passenger flow, and a modern arrival experience. With this initiative St Kitts and Nevis will be able to better compete within the Caribbean cruise industry.

The construction of the Terminal is expected to be completed by November 2027. It is expected to begin operations for two P&O Cruises vessels after its opening. The terminal will also feature advanced security screening, high-tech baggage handling systems, and other cutting-edge technologies.