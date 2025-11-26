St Kitts and Nevis welcomes 12,000 passengers with arrival of four cruise ships

The island nation saw a boost in tourism as four cruise ships docked, bringing in 12,000 passengers to explore its attractions.

St Kitts and Nevis: Four cruise ships arrived in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday with nearly 12,000 passengers onboard. The ships spent a full day at Port Zante as passengers explored the national offerings of the country.

The first cruise ship of the day was AIDA which arrived from Antigua with 2,162 passengers and departed for St. Maarten. The Arvia, said to be a modern family-friendly cruise ship of the P&O Cruises, arrived from Martinique with 5,306 passengers and later sailed for St. Maarten.

Holland America "Koningsdam" also docked at Port Zante were 2,460 passengers. It is now cruising to St. Thomas in the United States Virgin Islands.

Some 1,909 passengers were onboard the Marella Explorer II which arrived from Barbados and is on its way to St. Maarten. Most of the 11,837 passengers and scores of crew members came ashore to keep the taxi drivers, tour operators, vendors, restaurateurs and other persons in the tourism industry busy.

Passengers shopped for locally-made craft, souvenirs, perfume and jewellery on Port Zante, while others went on organized and selected island tours and trails of St. Kitts via taxis and the St. Kitts Scenic Railway.

Others made stops at Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Romney Manor and Batik, Black Rocks, sea and sun bathing at the popular beaches and walked around beautiful Basseterre stopping at places of interest including - The Berkley Memorial at the Circus, the St. George's Anglican Church, the Immaculate Conception Co-Cathedral, Independence Square, the War Memorial and Palms Court.

Some passengers went to Mount Liamuiga and to Black Rocks; enjoyed the trails, snorkeling, sailing to Nevis, golfing, casino gambling and shopping and patronized the local bars and ate at places on the island.

Three ships are scheduled here on Wednesday, November 26. Port Zante will welcome the Allure of the Seas, Celebrity Apex and the Mein Schiff II.