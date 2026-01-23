St Kitts and Nevis to compete in FIFA Series 2026

The Sugar Boyz will compete in Indonesia against Bulgaria, Solomon Islands and the host nation as part of the FIFA Series 2026.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The national football team of St. Kitts and Nevis has been announced in the FIFA line-up for the FIFA Series 2026 with matches will broadcast globally, boosting visibility for the nation’s team.

This announcement was made by FIFA on Monday, January 19, 2026, as they disclosed the list of teams confirmed to compete in the series set to take place in March and April.

In this series, 48 national teams from all six FIFA confederations have been confirmed to compete and host countries have been announced. St. Kitts and Nevis’s matches are set to be played in Indonesia with the team competing against Bulgaria, Solomon Islands and Indonesia.

St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association has shared the news on their official Facebook page underscoring what this means for the nation. The Sugar Boyz’ matches will be broadcasted worldwide which will place the team at the centre stage.

This will be a moment of global visibility for the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis as the team will get the opportunity to represent the country with their skills, talent and hard work. The Football Association shared that the FIFA Series 2026 will offer “meaningful competition, technical growth, and valuable international experience both on and off the pitch” for the Sugar Boyz.

Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, the senior member of the Cabinet and Minister of Foreign Affairs took to Facebook to congratulate the team, wishing them well ahead of the matches.

In FIFA’s announcement, eleven member associations are set to host this series with Rwanda planned to host two groups. The total number of groups will be 12, nine being men’s groups and the remaining three being women’s groups.

Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Rwanda and Uzbekistan will host the men’s groups while the women will contest in Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire and Thailand.

FIFA Series 2026– Men’s Teams by Host Group

Host Countries Group Teams Australia (AFC) Australia, Cameroon, China PR, Curaçao Azerbaijan (UEFA) Azerbaijan, Oman, Sierra Leone, St. Lucia Indonesia (AFC) Indonesia, Bulgaria, Solomon Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis Kazakhstan (UEFA) Kazakhstan, Comoros, Kuwait, Namibia New Zealand (OFC) New Zealand, Cabo Verde, Chile, Finland Puerto Rico (Concacaf) Puerto Rico, American Samoa, Guam, US Virgin Islands Rwanda (CAF) – Group A Rwanda, Estonia, Grenada, Kenya Rwanda (CAF)– Group B Rwanda, Aruba, Liechtenstein, Macau, Tanzania Uzbekistan (AFC) Uzbekistan, Gabon, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela

FIFA Series 2026– Women’s Teams by Host Group