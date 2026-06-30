St. Kitts and Nevis raises US$4,500 for special needs school at IGS 2026

Funds raised through the Investment Gateway Summit's charity silent auction will support Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, strengthening educational resources for students with special needs.

St. Kitts and Nevis: AThe Citizenship Unit raised US$4,500 for the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School through a charity silent auction held during the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2026. The funds will support the school's work with children with special needs.

The auction commenced during the Welcome Cocktail Reception held on Wednesday and ran throughout the event before concluding on Friday’s Gala Dinner. The winner was announced to be the real estate group ‘Prime Developments’ who donated EC$12,150 (US$4,500).

The contribution underscored the commitment of the Citizenship Unit for the holistic development of the twin-island federation as education serves as one of the core pillars in nation-building.

In addition to the auction proceeds, a additional donation of USD 1,000 was donated by another participating unit member cum donor generously. Their gift brought the total proceeds to almost EC$15,000, creating an even greater impact for differently abled students.

The total donation was presented to Mrs. Marcia Vanlow-Beaton of the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School during the Gala Dinner. The contribution reflected the support of summit participants and highlighted the Citizenship Unit's commitment to giving back to the local community through meaningful initiatives.

The official charitable beneficiary of the Investment Gateway Summit (IGS) 2026 - The Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School is a specialized educational institution in Basseterre, St. Kitts, dedicated to teaching and nurturing students with special needs for which the charity initiative raised during the summit.

The centre of attraction of the entire event was the ‘lot’ set for auction. Unconventionally, it was a live art piece which evolved elegantly as the event progressed through the two penultimate nights of the gathering.

The local prominent Kittitian artist Lizca Bass was praised for his vibrant canvas featuring the sea-shore which is symbolic of the island nation. “The live artwork by Lizca Bass became a symbol of creativity, generosity, and shared purpose,” shared the authorities through the official IGS page on Instagram.

Investment Gateway Summit, abbreviated as IGS, marked its third consecutive year as one of the Caribbean's premier economic events. Co-hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU), the 2026 summit centered around the theme "Connect, Collaborate, and Celebrate."