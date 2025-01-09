Jeff Bezos’ Gulfstream G700 jet lands at RLB International Airport

St Kitts and Nevis: Jeff Bezos’ private jet, Gulfstream G700 (N11AF) touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Tuesday (January 7, 2025). The aircraft consists of enhanced technology and other tips that are installed with the use of the FAA’s Privacy ICAO Aircraft Address (PIA) Program.

The Gulfstream G700 is the newest addition of Amazon Founder Bezos in his fleet of private jets. His fleet included two Gulfstream G650s and one smaller Pilatus PC-24, aiming to enhance the footprints in the industry. With this, the total value of the aircraft of the Amazon Founder has exceeded the estimated cost of $200 million.

The G700 is the fourth private jet of Jeff Bezos which is the latest and greatest form in the fleet as it costs around $80 million. The jet can also travel at Mach 0.935, making it the fastest jet in the lineup of the Gulfstream.

The private jet was also accompanied by several other jets that landed at St Kitts and Nevis for the first time in one day. Several rich and influential people arrived in the country during the New Year Season and celebrated the festive season with their loved ones. According to the tourism authorities, the rich people and other tourists from across the globe are choosing the federation to celebrate and enjoy natural beauty.

Booming airlift in St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced the growth in the airlift sector and stated that 2024 has remained successful year for St Kitts and Nevis in terms of passenger arrivals. As of December 2024, a total of 8,335 passengers landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport with 265 flights.

According to the reports, a total of 22 flights have been arrived in St Kitts in one day with 700 passengers onboard. With the arrival of the tourists, the hotel occupancy rate also increased, and market opportunities were also enhanced for the local businesses in different sectors.