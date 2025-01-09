Jeff Bezos’ Gulfstream G700 jet lands at RLB International Airport

The Gulfstream G700 is the newest addition of Amazon Founder Bezos in his fleet of private jets.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-09 09:30:34

Gulfstream G700 jet in St Kitts

St Kitts and Nevis: Jeff Bezos’ private jet, Gulfstream G700 (N11AF) touched down at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport on Tuesday (January 7, 2025). The aircraft consists of enhanced technology and other tips that are installed with the use of the FAA’s Privacy ICAO Aircraft Address (PIA) Program. 

The Gulfstream G700 is the newest addition of Amazon Founder Bezos in his fleet of private jets. His fleet included two Gulfstream G650s and one smaller Pilatus PC-24, aiming to enhance the footprints in the industry. With this, the total value of the aircraft of the Amazon Founder has exceeded the estimated cost of $200 million. 

The G700 is the fourth private jet of Jeff Bezos which is the latest and greatest form in the fleet as it costs around $80 million. The jet can also travel at Mach 0.935, making it the fastest jet in the lineup of the Gulfstream.  

The private jet was also accompanied by several other jets that landed at St Kitts and Nevis for the first time in one day. Several rich and influential people arrived in the country during the New Year Season and celebrated the festive season with their loved ones. According to the tourism authorities, the rich people and other tourists from across the globe are choosing the federation to celebrate and enjoy natural beauty.

Booming airlift in St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew announced the growth in the airlift sector and stated that 2024 has remained successful year for St Kitts and Nevis in terms of passenger arrivals. As of December 2024, a total of 8,335 passengers landed at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport with 265 flights. 

According to the reports, a total of 22 flights have been arrived in St Kitts in one day with 700 passengers onboard. With the arrival of the tourists, the hotel occupancy rate also increased, and market opportunities were also enhanced for the local businesses in different sectors. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Marine biologists spotted Ancient Greenland Shark in Caribbean Sea
News

Marine biologists spots Ancient Greenland Shark in Caribbean Sea

2025-01-09 09:30:34

VA Caribbean Healthcare System resumes services after Ernesto
News

VA Caribbean Healthcare System resumes services after Ernesto

2025-01-09 09:30:34

Trinidad and Tobago: Mosquito control program launched considering Dengue   PC: google
Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago: Mosquito control program launched considering Dengue...

2025-01-09 09:30:34

Barbados: Match Day Party at Copacabana to celebrate T20 craze before today’s games
News

Barbados: Match Day Party at Copacabana to celebrate T20 craze before tod...

2025-01-09 09:30:34

Scarborough man found injured by shooting in Courland. Image Credit: ABC News
Caribbean

Scarborough man found injured by shooting in Courland

2025-01-09 09:30:34

Schedule of Air Adelphi operating between Martinique, Saint Lucia, St Vincent unveils
News

Schedule of Air Adelphi operating between Martinique, Saint Lucia, St Vin...

2025-01-09 09:30:34

Caribbean

The Release of the CBI Index 2024: A Comprehensive Review of Citizenship...

2025-01-09 09:30:34

World

Who Is Lisa Frank? Ex-employees claim ‘Toxic Work Culture’ in response to...

2025-01-09 09:30:34