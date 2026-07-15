Spain Grants Visa-Free Travel to St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica

Citizens of nine CARICOM countries, including St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica, can now travel to Spain without a visa for short stays of up to 90 days for tourism, business and other approved visits.

Caribbean: The Government of Spain has officially announced that citizens from nine Caribbean Community (CARICOM) nations including St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica can now enter the European country without a visa. The decision places these Caribbean islands among 60 nations worldwide chosen for the new travel update.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, the policy allows eligible travellers to enter Spain for short-term stays of up to 90 days within any 180 days period. The visa free entry applies strictly to tourism, business trips and other short term visits.

The nine Caribbean nations included in the new visa-waiver policy are:

Antigua and Barbuda

The Bahamas

Barbados

Dominica

Grenada

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

While nine regional nations received the waiver, several other CARICOM members including Jamaica, Guyana, Suriname, Belize and Haiti, were not included in the list. Citizens of these excluded nations must still secure a standard Schengen visa prior to travelling to Spain or any other country within the Schengen Zone.

Spain’s decision is part of a larger, carefully structured update to its international border policies. While the Caribbean benefits significantly, Spanish authorities have also extended these visa-free, short-stay privileges to ordinary passport holders from eight African countries: Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, Cape Verde and Rwanda. This reflects Spain’s strategic effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with a diverse group of emerging nations across multiple continents.

Because Spain is a member of the European Union’s border free Schengen Area, this development carries major significance. For the newly approved Caribbean and African nations, this waiver does not just open doors to Spain; it grants seamless travel access to the wider European Schengen Zone. Eligible visitors can now move freely across participating European Countries without the traditional delays and costs associated with securing a Schengen visa.

Regional travel experts anticipate that removing this bureaucratic barrier will transform international mobility for thousands of passport holders. The ripple effects of this policy are expected to be substantial:

Business and Trade: Entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate professionals can now attend international conferences, negotiate cross-border contracts, and explore European markets on much shorter notice.

Leisure and Tourism: Families and vacationers can plan European holidays with significantly less paperwork, encouraging greater cultural exchange and outbound tourism from these regions.

Aviation and Connectivity: As travel friction decreases, airlines and regional travel agencies are likely to see increased demand, potentially opening up new flight routes connecting Spain directly with these regions.

By lowering the barriers to entry, Spain is positioning itself as a welcoming, accessible gateway to Europe, directly benefiting the global mobility of citizens from these 17 approved nations.