Small Earthquakes Continue South of Dominica as Seismic Activity Remains Elevated

Scientists recorded 94 small earthquakes over the past week near Dominica's volcanic system, but authorities say the alert level remains Yellow and there is no indication of an imminent eruption.

Roseau, Dominica: Small earthquakes have been shaking the south of Dominica over the past 24 hours due to inclement weather conditions. The Tropical Wave has also been approaching the Caribbean because of the limited showers and thunderstorms amid the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2026.

The system is likely to produce some gusty winds and locally heavy rain over the Cabo Verde Islands as the environmental conditions are becoming less conducive. However, significant development of the system is not expected before environmental conditions as it will produce some gusty winds across the region.

According to the met department, around 94 small earthquakes have been recorded in the period between July 10 to 17, 2026. Of 94 quakes, 93 were the standard type linked to rock cracking inside the volcanic structure. It is the same activity that has been tracked since the volcano began reawakening in 2019.

The remaining event was a much deeper quake, picked up about 20 miles below the surface to the southeast of the summit. This type comes from fluids and gases moving deep inside the volcanic system. Scientists watch these as part of the longer-term picture.

Last week's count was 68. This week's 94 is higher, but over the past month, the volcano has been averaging 93 to 94 earthquakes per week. Weekly counts go up and down. That is normal for a slow, gradual reactivation.

The alert level remains YELLOW and the citizens are asked to remain vigilant. As per the met department, there is no sign of an imminent eruption, but scientists note that changes over a period of weeks to months cannot be fully ruled out.

The met department also mentioned that high pressure has settled in over the region and it is running through this weekend. That means breezy, partly cloudy conditions and the kind of weather that looks reasonable on paper but feels hotter and hazier than it should, partly because a fresh surge of Saharan dust is moving in tonight.

Seas are running higher than usual given the wind setup, so mariners need to pay close attention. The tropics are quiet.