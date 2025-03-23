Jake Paul proposes in paradise, gets engaged to Jutta Leerdam in Saint Lucia

Paul shared the iconic moment on his social media with a collaborative post with Jutta Leerdam highlighting, 'We are engaged.'

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-23 17:03:30

Jake proposes to Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul, the renowned boxer proposed his longtime girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a dreamy setting in Saint Lucia. Leerdam, who is a skater by profession and belongs to Dutch descent, said yes and expressed happiness on seeing Jake go on his knees to propose to her.  

Paul chose a scenic view in a private setting at the Jade Mountain Resort of Saint Lucia, one of the most romantic  destinations in the world, within a peaceful   complementing white setting. Paul shared his iconic moment on his social media with a collaborative post with Jutta Leerdam highlighting, “We are engaged, we can’t wait to spend forever together.” 

Paul notably chose a gigantic spherical cut diamond ring for this momentous occasion in his life and also shared the pictures of the same ring on his social media. In the pictures shared they both were seen spending their happy moments together, with one of the pictures showing both of them kissing each other.  

Jake Paul, who remains in the limelight for his pro boxing skills and controversies in the industry, planned one of the most romantic proposals ever, netizens state on social media. 

 Minister of Tourism for Saint Lucia, Ernest Hilaire also posted where he emphasized, “Jake Paul also knows about Saint Lucia. One of the leading romantic destinations in the world.”  

The Ministry of Tourism also congratulated the couple and thanked them for choosing the island nation for their most special occasion. Fans on social media also extended their wishes to the new couple, through their heartfelt messages.  

A user named Mickey Theophilus wrote, “Congratulations to Jake and his fiancé'! What a gorgeous location! This is very special...welcome to our beautiful Paradise!”  

Another user named Bertha Francis Eliotte said, “Congratulations to you both wishing you more wonderful years of happiness together in love.”  

Apart from fans, both Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are receiving wishes from their friends in the industry who not just congratulated them but also extended their wishes for a better future.  

