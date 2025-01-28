Underworld figure Sam Abdulrahim shot dead; ex-girlfriend says ‘He was a family man’

"He was very supportive to me if ever I needed him, even up until a few months ago,” stated his ex-girlfriend.

The high-profile gangland figure ‘The Punisher’ has been shot and killed in Melbourne on Tuesday morning. Sam Abdulrahim, the underworld notorious figure was shot in the underground car park of the quest service apartments building, High Street in Preston, Melbourne.

Abdulrahim, who is married and a father died on the scene. However, her girlfriend Jessika Power the celebrity face behind Married at first sight has opened up about his death in a recent interview. The TV personality shared her devastation on the brutal killing of her ex-boyfriend as she stated that ‘it was really hard to hear.’

Power stated that they both were in a good relationship and ended their relation on good terms as well.

She then also expressed her grief as she specifically stated that she feels sad for his wife and child. Power mentioned that growing up in the underworld without a dad is toxic.

“Everyone thinks that these bikies and Mongols are bad people, but he was a family man, he was dedicated and protective for his family. He was certainly protective of me as well, when we were together,” she further added.

She also revealed that they both met through mutual friends and the pair quickly started dating each other, however they made the relation public in May 2019.

As per sources, Abdulrahim stepped out of his car with his girlfriend when he was shot. Notably, he has been receiving death threats since 2016 and has often talked with police about his safety.

The police are currently investigating the crime site to look up all the details regarding the murder and arrest of the criminal involved. The investigative officials from the crime site stated that they recovered bullets casings from the crime site.