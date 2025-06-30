India: Deadly Blast at Telangana Chemical Plant Kills 10

The major blast took place on Monday morning at the Sigachi Chemical industry in Pashamylaram in Telangana, India.

India: Reports are emerging that several people died from a Blast in Telangana's Chemical Factory in India. The incident took place at the Sigachi Chemical industry in Pashamylaram, where a suspected reactor exploded and caused major blaze on Monday morning according to local time.

As per reports, the blast was so intense that it blew of the building’s structure and reportedly threw workers up to 100m from the impact site. Visuals show the surrounding area covered in dense smoke, and toxic fumes quickly spread throughout forcing immediate evacuations and quick response by the authorities.

While the incident has been confirmed by the Telangana Fire Officials, they have not confirmed the cause of explosion and the exact death toll yet. The Fire officers have said that at least 5 dead bodies are discovered till now while several local media outlets have been claiming that at least 10 people have died from the major explosion.

The incident also injured at least 15-20 individuals, and the fire services have responded to the crime site immediately. The rescue operations are currently underway with authorities working to fetch more details surrounding the incident.

