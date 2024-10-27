PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Indian officials in New Delhi on 3-day visit

During the meeting, Pabitra Margherita- Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles and PM Roosevelt Skerrit exchanged the flags of their countries, highlighting their friendly ties.

India: Prime Minister of Dominica- Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with the Indian officials at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on his three-day visit to the country. The meeting featured discussion on a series of topics and matters of concerns related to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Pabitra Margherita- Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles and PM Roosevelt Skerrit exchanged the flags of their countries, highlighting their friendly ties. The interaction also shed light on several opportunities for the collaboration and cooperation between the two countries, including business and trade.

Notably, Prime Minister Skerrit arrived in India on Friday for his three-day diplomatic tour which is concluding on Sunday. He was accompanied by Emmanuel Nanthan for enhancing the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between India and Dominica.

Prime Minister Skerrit was received by Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit- High Commissioner of India in Trinidad and Tobago at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. He met with Indian officials and exchanged dialogues on several recent global issues including the climate change and the economy growth of the small island nations.

India and the Commonwealth of Dominica shared friendly and strong diplomatic ties with each other due to several cooperations in sectors such as agriculture and business. The ties have further strengthened during the COVID period when India delivered over 35, 000 COVID-19 vaccines for Dominica on the request of PM Skerrit in 2021.

PM Skerrit also extended deep appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for their swift response in sending the vaccines and saving the lives of people living in small island country. PM Skerrit added that the donation marked the collective fight of the countries against the pandemic that had threatened the lives of the people in the CARICOM nations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Skerrit also extended greetings to PM Modi for his election victory in the general elections of India and pledged to foster their diplomatic tries for future collaboration in the government.