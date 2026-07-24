PM Skerrit meets U.S. Charge d'Affaires Karine Sullivan in Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and U.S. Charge d'Affaires Karine Sullivan discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, infrastructure development, disaster resilience and investment opportunities during a high-level meeting in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met with U.S. Charge d’ Affaires Karine Sullivan in Dominica on Thursday. They discussed expanding bilateral relations and unlocking new opportunities for American Businesses within the Caribbean nation’s infrastructure and security sectors.

The high level meeting highlighted ongoing economic and security cooperation between Washington and Roseau. During the discussions, official ceremonies marked the handover of three U.S. funded disaster management facilities, including two emergency operation centres and a disaster warehouse, valued at over $3 million. The U.S. delegation also announced an additional commitment of $2.1 million to construct a new fire and ambulance station in La Plaine, located on Dominica’s eastern coast.

For American firms, Dominica’s push to modernise its infrastructure represents a key point of entry into the region. As the island rebuilds and updates its public facilities, opportunities are emerging across engineering, construction, emergency logistics and climate-resilient technologies.

Understanding the strong strategic partnership between the two countries Prime Minister Skerrit offered strong words of support for the bilateral alliance.

I want to reassure the United States of America, through our friend, the Charge d Affaires of the US Embassy, Karin Sullivan, that Dominica stands with the United States always and the United States can count on Dominica as a true transparent friend in all efforts of your national development and our joint efforts at addressing global issues, said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Prime Minister Skerrit also emphasised the pivotal role American assistance plays in maintaining stability across the wider Caribbean region.

We deeply appreciate the continued assistance of the United States government, particularly in areas like infrastructure, capacity building, and disaster preparedness for national security. Without you, the Caribbean would not be as safe as it is today, said PM Roosevelt Skerrit.

Dominica has set a national goal to become the world’s first climate-resilient nation, a massive undertaking that requires heavy investments in durable roads, fortified public buildings, and sustainable energy grids.

Institutional Support: Key U.S. entities, including the U.S. Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM), USAID, and the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), are actively aiding Dominica’s institutional development and disaster response capacity.

Regional Frameworks: The collaboration aligns with joint strategies such as the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030) and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI).

These joint initiatives demonstrate that both nations view resilient infrastructure as a shared priority. Beyond emergency preparedness, the partnership lays the groundwork for deeper economic cooperation, security stability, and private sector investments in the Eastern Caribbean.