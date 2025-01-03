Alcohol causes cancer, surgeon general advocates for warning on labels

US Surgeon general, Dr Vivek Murthy emphasized that alcohol should carry a warning label as in case with cigarettes. He suggested this notion as he highlighted that alcohol is one of the leading causes of cancer in US, contributing significantly to the annual death toll.

According to Murthy, the labels currently impose a warning for pregnant ladies, and before driving and operating machinery. However, he suggests that there should be a label for risk of cancer as well, to make the citizens more aware of their health, and limit their drinks.

However, the US Dietary Guidelines which have been set for decades, suggest that moderate drinking helps prevent heart attacks and strokes. Whereas this perception is about to end with Dr Murthy’s and other researchers’ work, which states that even drinking within limits can sometimes lead to various types of cancers.

“Many believe that drinking within limits or below the limits of current guidelines, that there is no risk to their health or wellbeing. That data does not bear that out for Cancer risk,” said Dr Murthy in an interview.

According to reports, women who often consume alcohol, are more prone to catch a Breast Cancer. As per the data, 4 out of 100 women, who consume more than 2 drinks a day, could develop Breast Cancer later in their lives. Breast Cancer is one of the most common among women in America and around the world, which is difficult to cure with treatment.

What is the safe amount to drink alcohol and prevent cancer?

Dr Murthy further revealed a safer amount for drinking alcohol and preventing any disease including Cancer. He said that drinking once or twice a week, makes an individual less prone to Cancer.

“If someone drinks occasionally for special events, or if they are drinking a drink or two a week, the risk is likely to be significantly less than compared to those drinking every day,” said Dr Murthy.

However, he further added that there is no safe limit which the public can assume to prevent a disease as it depends on several factors ranging from family history, genes, and exposure to the drug. He then added that ‘less is better, when it comes to reducing cancer risk.’