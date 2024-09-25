Much-Anticipated Cayon High School returns to face-to-face classes

During the renovation, extensive painting and construction work had taken place to decorate the school and provide a comfortable campus for the students.

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated Cayon High School returned to face-to-face classes at the school’s campus following months of renovations and upgrades. The rehabilitation process was kickstarted with an aim to enhance the safe and secure environment for the students and staff of the school.

During the renovation, extensive painting and construction work had taken place to decorate the school and provide a comfortable campus for the students. The new railings and furniture were also installed at the school, aiming to offer advanced infrastructure to the students and the staff.

The wooden structure was also removed, and extensive testing has also taken place in the school. The renovation marked the most substantial investment in the school in the past ten years.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses and stated that the school will enhance the education sector as the government invested heavily to get the school ready. He added that the improvements in the school will continue to further provide opportunities to students.

The students returned to the school on Monday and started their classes for the new academic year 2024/2025.

PM Drew noted,” I take this opportunity to welcome the students and staff back to the Cayon High School. We have invested heavily to get the school ready, ensuring that the students and staff are safe and comfortable.”

He also spoke to Minister of Education- Dr Geoffrey Hanely who assured him that St Kitts and Nevis is fully up to date with its payments to CXC. PM Drew urged the students to be respectful with their teachers and the staff.

The staff of the school also extended gratitude to the Ministry of Education to ensure that they return to an environment which is conducive for learning. The Cayon High School is known for its education excellence and provides advanced techniques to the students for their higher students and brighter future.