Man burnt with hot water and bleach by sisters in Trinidad

Trinidad: In a horrific turn of events, a man was brutally attacked with hot water and bleach which left him with severe burns on his body. The alleged attack was made by his sister to which he was immediately rushed to hospital.

As per reports, the incident took place on May 29th, when Gerard Dillah, a resident of Eccles Road East, stone bright village, Mayaro was doused with hot water mixed with bleach midnight in his bed by her two sisters. Dillah revealed that his sisters poured hot water over him as he was peacefully sleeping in his bed.

He added that the bleach severely reacted to his body and left him with severe burns. He also revealed that this incident took place out of a longstanding family feud. The victim also said that one of his sisters also threatened him to kill him during the attack.

The daughter of the victim immediately came to rescue his father and rushed him to the hospital where he was treated with immediate care. The daughter also went to file a report against the two sisters for the mistreatment of his father in the nearby police station.

However, the police officials only registered a report regarding the case on June 1st at the Mayaro Police Station, but just took it as a piece of information. The victim has since then demanded justice among the public for a thorough investigation and justice to be served. Report Receipt A user named Marilyn Agimudie wrote on Facebook, “That's how many of these officers log in reports. They just make it easy for them , so most of the time no investigations are done. When you complain or ask questions why they are not writing what you wrote they say to you they will investigate which in most cases not done.”

Another user named Melissa Browne, “Mayaro Police corrupt long time. My uncle who was an ex police, had someone remove all my furniture and burned all my University books plus certificates inclusive of University Degree. Left me homeless. He even used a cutlass to scar my back. When I made a report my uncle told me I will never get any justice because he is an ex police and his friend was the superintendent. In front of the police he even made a remark, "he should have chopped off my neck." He was right. Till this day no justice. So this is not new. Ah forgot to mention his name. Mr. Andrew Blandin or Carlyle Williams. Which ever one he goes by.”