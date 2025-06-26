Mystery deepens following series of needle attacks at French Music Festival

As music played and lights flashed, an unknown assailant, or possibly multiple, targeted festivalgoers with a mysterious syringe while they danced.

One of the most famous and widely celebrated, the French Music Festival turned into a Syringe horror as approximately 150 women reported to being pricked while at the Fête de la Musique. The alleged attack occurred across the Paris region, leaving behind a chilling sense of fear.

As soon as the music echoed, and lights glowed, an unseen suspect or maybe multiple assailants moved their way to target the crowd with the mysterious syringe while they danced and enjoyed the night. The incident confirmed by the authorities is now under a nationwide investigation, as it has created a wave of panic, with unanswered question due to limited or no detail regarding the mystery, while the public asks ‘Who is behind the stings at the French Music Festival?’

Authorities remain confused and stressed, of how and why the act took place. Toxicology results are pending, while the police have claimed they arrested 14 suspects in relation to the incident but didn’t reveal that they are known about the circumstances revolving around the incident.

Manon, a social media influencer has claimed that she is one of the victims of the attack and emphasized that she has started to feel numb in the muscle after getting jabbed.

“Someone tapped my left forearm. I started to feel numb in the muscle, like you do when you get a vaccine. After about 30 minutes, the injection mark appeared,” she said, according to a report by CNN.

Manon further emphasized that she felt important to share information regarding the attack as she stressed that no one has publicly spoken about the incident yet. She further added that she was in the hospital emergency room for around 3 hours and then she filed a police report regarding the incident.

“It’s important because if we’re too lax, if we say, ‘oh, others will file complaints’, nothing ever changes. I told myself maybe it can have an impact,” she emphasized.

The Interior ministry has said that they suspect that they syringes had date-rape drugs such as Rohypnol or GHB, but no confirmation has made on that yet. This has to be noted that several warnings were issued on social media regarding the incident which claimed that such attacks are in plan by some malicious individuals.

The leaders and authorities have strongly condemned this attack and has assured public of a thorough investigation into this case.

Netizens React to the Syringe attack in Paris

Netizens on social media have been citing their concerns and beliefs as they remain in shock.

A user named Marie Anne wrote, “This is something that has been happening in the UK for a while too. Young women (and the victims are predominantly young women) have been well educated about how to avoid having their drinks spiked, so these repulsive people are now resorting to an accidental ‘bump’ on the dance floor and administering the drugs that way. It’s horrifying.”

Another user wrote, “They came for healing through music—only to be pierced by fear.”

“Who knows what they just gave to people. They ALL should be quarantined. What an awful thing for someone to do,” wrote Brenda Curry on Facebook.

Layla White, another social media user said, “Needle attacks at a music festival?! What kind of sick, twisted coward does this? 145 victims this is pure terror. France needs to come down HARD on these monsters.”