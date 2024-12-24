Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii; Watch the massive lava fountains in action
The volcano, which is considered as one of the most active volcanoes of the world, produced lava for more than 12 hours and covered approximately 650 acres of area.
Written by Amara Campbell
2024-12-24 13:59:48
Kilauea Volcano erupts after three-month pause
The Kilauea Volcano erupted after a pause of three months just before Christmas on December 23 in Hawaii.
The volcano, which is considered as one of the most active volcanoes of the world, produced lava for more than 12 hours and covered approximately 650 acres of area.
The Kilauea Volcano produced fountains of lava which reached about 260 to 300 feet in height. The eruption, which was initiated by seismic activities on the island, began at 2:20 am and lasted till 4:00 pm.
The Hawaii volcano eruption has now stopped and created a one-meter-thick layer of volcanic residues.
The volcano eruption in Hawaii also led to an increase in harmful gases including sulfur dioxide to dangerous levels. However, the authorities are now closely monitoring the Kilauea volcano for any further updates or changes.
What does fresh lava looks like?
The USGS (US Geological Survey) Volcanoes department, following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano, gathered a sample of fresh lava and shared the images of the same on their official Facebook handle.
While sharing the images, The USGS stated that fresh lava looks like, ‘Not so fresh Lava’. The obtained samples notably provide a brief about the magma’s journey to the surface. The samples also helped them gain knowledge about how long it has been stored in the volcano.
“Comparing these samples to those taken later will provide information about how subsurface conditions have evolved over time,” the department noted.
Precautions to take after volcanic eruption
As a volcano erupts there are several precautions and measures, which are to be taken care of in order to stay protected from the negative effects of the natural disaster.
- Residents should stay indoors, and avoid going out, until there is an emergency situation.
- Windows and doors should stay closed to avoid contact with harmful gases including Sulphur dioxide.
- Authorities also advised residents to avoid visiting the eruption site and should stay away from lava and ashes.
- Wearing face masks is also advised to prevent inhalation of small ash particles, which can in turn cause issues in the respiratory tract.
Latest
- Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s controversy: Hollywood cel...
-
Restaurants, restrooms destroyed as Santa Cruz Wharf collaps...
-
Eiffel Tower Fire: Authorities evacuate 12,000 visitors, net...
-
Kittitian Jahzara Claxton, Aaliyah Weeks named in West Indie...
-
Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii; Watch the massive lava fou...
Related Articles
2024-12-24 13:59:48
2024-12-24 13:59:48
2024-12-24 13:59:48
2024-12-24 13:59:48
2024-12-24 13:59:48
2024-12-24 13:59:48
2024-12-24 13:59:48
2024-12-24 13:59:48