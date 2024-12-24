Kilauea Volcano erupts in Hawaii; Watch the massive lava fountains in action

The volcano, which is considered as one of the most active volcanoes of the world, produced lava for more than 12 hours and covered approximately 650 acres of area.

The Kilauea Volcano erupted after a pause of three months just before Christmas on December 23 in Hawaii.

The Kilauea Volcano produced fountains of lava which reached about 260 to 300 feet in height. The eruption, which was initiated by seismic activities on the island, began at 2:20 am and lasted till 4:00 pm.

The Hawaii volcano eruption has now stopped and created a one-meter-thick layer of volcanic residues.

The volcano eruption in Hawaii also led to an increase in harmful gases including sulfur dioxide to dangerous levels. However, the authorities are now closely monitoring the Kilauea volcano for any further updates or changes.

What does fresh lava looks like?

The USGS (US Geological Survey) Volcanoes department, following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano, gathered a sample of fresh lava and shared the images of the same on their official Facebook handle.

While sharing the images, The USGS stated that fresh lava looks like, ‘Not so fresh Lava’. The obtained samples notably provide a brief about the magma’s journey to the surface. The samples also helped them gain knowledge about how long it has been stored in the volcano.

“Comparing these samples to those taken later will provide information about how subsurface conditions have evolved over time,” the department noted.

Precautions to take after volcanic eruption

As a volcano erupts there are several precautions and measures, which are to be taken care of in order to stay protected from the negative effects of the natural disaster.

