Guyana man dies after gas cylinder explosion in East Ruimveldt, police investigate

Guyana: A 56-year-old man identified as Troy Alleyne died after a gas cylinder exploded on Sunday, April 14, 2026, in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The wife of the deceased said the explosion took place at 2:30 am, and Troy sustained multiple injuries, which he later succumbed to.

The house where the blast took place is situated at the corner of Pineapple Street and Front Road East Ruimveldt, Guyana.

According to the police report, Alleyne and his wife were inside the house when his wife smelled a gas leak. It was 2:32 am to be exact as she picked her phone immediately after waking up. She asked Alleyne if he can also small the gas or not. Alleyne went to check if something was wrong with the 100 pound gas cylinder installed at their premises.

A few moments later, the wife heard a loud explosion. Alleyne’s wife could see nothing but red everywhere with flames all around. Alleyne’s wife could not see the car, which she and her husband used to drive. As she gained consciousness, she started calling out to everyone and ran back toward the bedroom.

The residents of the community responded quickly and helped in rescuing the occupants from the debris.

The blast caused by a gas cylinder resulted in the collision of one section of the house alongside trapped occupants beneath debris. Troy Alleyne, who went to check the leaking gas was also caught in the flames.

Alleyne’s wife Melissa said, “Troy kept calling out, asking God to help us and telling everyone to stay with us as everything was being destroyed.”

He was critically injured and was hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital in the Intensive Care unit. However, he died on Tuesday morning.

The Guyana Fire Service responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze. The area was subsequently taken over by police officials. All the CCTV cameras in the area were identified and the further investigation will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Currently, there is no official announcement with respect to the knowledge of the cause of the explosion.