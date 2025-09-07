Grenadian Musician Mykal Blaize Robertson Found Dead at Home 

Grenada: Renowned Pianists and the leader of the Pan Wizards Steel Orchestra, Mykal Blaize Robertson was found dead in his bead on Sunday morning. Reports are that he died in his sleep, but no confirmation is there yet over the cause of death.

Robertson was a talented pianist, who contributed his life to the music industry of the spice isle. He worked closely with steel bands and steelpan musicians alike to bring out his creativity to life.

His death sent shockwaves across Grenada and music enthusiasts who are mourning his death and extending their condolence.

Cheney Joseph, a digital creator shared multiple pictures of Blaize in his Facebook post captioned, “Rest in eternal peace Mykal Blaize Robertson your service to culture, River Road, Grenada and many others has been registered in our minds. To the family, Pan Wizards, River Road, Grenada Steelband Association and so many others who knew him, let's remember his legacies and what he stood for during his journey amongst us.”

Janelle Frederick, who is best known as Mrs Grenada Classique is also the niece of Blaize. She shared a social media post stating her grief on her uncle’s sudden passing, “Why did I have to open fb right now for the day and this is what my eyes seen .... uncle this one is hard to digest. U been in my life since a baby, always checking up on me , always visiting. I never heard of any sickness on ur end. Why are you leaving us this soon?”

Minister of Legal Affairs, Claudette Joseph also extended her condolences on the sudden passing of Blaize and honoured him for his talent, “Death is an inevitable fact of life, and yet, often when it comes, it shakes us to the core. I would never have thought that our chat on Panorama night would be our last. This is a hard pill to swallow. A tremendous loss to the Steelband movement. Condolences to the family and friends of Mykal Blaize Robertson especially Janelle Frederick and the Blast Pan Wizards family. May his soul rest in peace.”