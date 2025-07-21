Finalists announced for 2025 Culturama Soca Monarch Competition

This year’s lineup includes both veteran artists and new talent, all set to compete for the coveted Soca Monarch title.

St Kitts and Nevis: The finalists for the National Bank Group Soca Monarch Competition for one the Culturama’s most anticipated events are in. After a competitive elimination round, the top scorers in both the Groovy and Power Soca categories have been revealed by the authorities ahead of the finals scheduled for 31st July.

Complete list of Groovy Soca Finalists

Ras Kelly – 247 pts De-Syder – 237 pts Ras Browne – 235 pts Blade the Artist – 224 pts Rocco Dan – 221 pts Jeezy Sparta – 213 pts Adowah – 213 pts Delly Ranks Alternate: Issa Kamal – 211 pts

Complete list of Power Soca Finalists

Ras Kelly – 252 pts Shanna – 238 pts Luck Boss – 235 pts Ras Browne & Rocco Dan Nutsy – 215 pts Klymate – 210 pts Big 6 – 205 pts Hollywood – 203 pts Alternate: Adowah – 198 pts

The finals of the Soca Monarch are set to take place on 31st July at the Cultural village. The tickets for the same are on sale at a price of $30 for general admission and $40 for tickets booked at the gate.

The Soca Monarch is one of the most anticipated and celebrated events of the Culturama. The celebration which represents Nevis’ culture draws hundreds of fans and tourists every year.

This year is said to deliver an enchanting and energy packed performance as promised by the organisers. While the pre activities started for the Culturarma 51 from June 6th, the core activities for the celebration are set to take place from 24th July through an officially opening ceremony.

These activities will continue till 5th August as the 2025 Nevis Culturama will close its curtains through a grand street parade and last lap.