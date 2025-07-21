Finalists announced for 2025 Culturama Soca Monarch Competition

St Kitts and Nevis to open govt offices today as Tropical Storm Ernesto passes
Written by Amara Campbell
Published On 2025-07-21 08:25:05
2025 Culturama Soca Monarch
St Kitts and Nevis: The finalists for the National Bank Group Soca Monarch Competition for one the Culturama’s most anticipated events are in. After a competitive elimination round, the top scorers in both the Groovy and Power Soca categories have been revealed by the authorities ahead of the finals scheduled for 31st July.
This year the lineup features a mix of well-seasoned performers and rising talent promising a fierce showdown on the stage as every performer competes for the coveted Soca Monarch title.
The finals of the Soca Monarch are set to take place on 31st July at the Cultural village. The tickets for the same are on sale at a price of $30 for general admission and $40 for tickets booked at the gate.
The Soca Monarch is one of the most anticipated and celebrated events of the Culturama. The celebration which represents Nevis’ culture draws hundreds of fans and tourists every year.
This year is said to deliver an enchanting and energy packed performance as promised by the organisers. While the pre activities started for the Culturarma 51 from June 6th, the core activities for the celebration are set to take place from 24th July through an officially opening ceremony.
These activities will continue till 5th August as the 2025 Nevis Culturama will close its curtains through a grand street parade and last lap.