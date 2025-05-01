Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach Ranked #32 among World's Top 50 Beaches

The beach offers an intricate experience of the Caribbean with a uniqueness of Grenada. Visitors at the beach get to experience Grenada’s cultural diversity through local hotels, restaurants, craft markets, and spice vendors.

Grenada: Grand Anse beach of Grenada has been honored as one of the world’s Top beaches as it secures 32nd position in the prestigious list of Top 50 beaches in the world. The Grand Anse Beach has been lauded for its incredible sighting with white powdery sand, calm waters and vibrant local culture.

The Grand Anse beach's turquoise waters designed strategically with perfect palm shades further makes the perfect arrangement for having a relaxing experience at the beach.

The ranking was announced after 1000 different travel professionals shared their reviews and rankings. The visitor list also included Travel writers, influencers and industry experts and the reviews from all of them were put together into consideration before the announcement was made. This accolade has put Grenada into international recognition, enduring its reputation as one of the Caribbean's most iconic beaches.

CEO of GTA calls it a ‘Special Achievement’

The CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach shared his pleasure upon this recognition and highlighted it as a special achievement. He added that the recognition has brought along responsibility for them to provide better facilities to those visiting.

“But with this recognition, comes an even greater responsibility. People are no longer just seeking beauty, they are searching for meaning, and for connection. What makes Grand Anse truly special is not just the powdery sand or calm waters, but the sense of harmony between community and nature,” he stated.

The CEO continued adding that the beaches of Grenada are living ecosystems and their preservation is essential. He added that Grenada’s commitment to sustainability is the reason that the government is supporting different projects (GAARP), in an aim to protect marine biodiversity.

The Co-founder of the World 50 best beaches, Tine Holst stated that Grand Anse beach is the kind of place that leaves a lasting impression on its visitors.

“Its calm, natural charm and warm atmosphere makes it one of the Caribbean’s true standouts," said Tine Holst.

This recognition has put Grenada in the forefront of being one of the best tourist destinations in the Caribbean offering unique experiences to worldwide visitors.