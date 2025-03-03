Grenada Tourism Authority looks for new CEO as Petra Roach decides to step down

Roach, who hails from Barbados, joined the tourism authority in 2021 after serving in Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) for six years.

Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has begun the search for a new chief executive officer (CEO) after the incumbent, Petra Roach, decided not to renew her contract for a fifth time. She recently told the GTA’s Board of Directors and management team about her decision and will conclude her current term at the end of June 2025. Roach, who thanked the GTA family for the opportunity and praised its efficient functioning, will play an active role in identifying her successor.

Roach, who hails from Barbados, joined the tourism authority in 2021 after serving in Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) for six years. In her previous role, BTMI saw initiatives in sports tourism to attract high-value tourists. After joining the GTA, she played a key role in navigating Grenada’s tourism sector through the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilising the industry and laying the groundwork for sustained growth.

The outgoing CEO’s visionary leadership and passionate advocacy has seen Grenada’s profile getting elevated as a premier global destination. It is also under her stewardship that the Caribbean island-nation has seen a notable growth in visitor arrivals and expanded airlift connectivity besides garnering prestigious international accolades.

‘Really, really humbled’

Saying she was “really, really humbled” to get an opportunity to serve in the GTA, Roach said she was expected to stay for a term which was then extended. She will now explore new opportunities in the hotel industry. “Absolutely gutted that I will be leaving behind my Grenada family,” she said, wishing the organisation success. Roach added that it was fantastic to work with a phenomenal group of people, not just in the team but in the wider community.

“I have given early notice so that we can go through a proper process in finding a CEO,” she said. She also jokingly added that she wants the new CEO to be even better than her.

“In 2023 we were one of only five countries in the Caribbean who surpassed their 2019 numbers, the previous record. We then surpassed 2023 numbers in 2024. So, if we see the overall growth since 2019, we are actually 20 per cent increase in arrivals. Ultimately, it is not about the arrival numbers but also their length of stay and extension,” she said.

“We successfully elevated Grenada and all its wonderful assets on the international stage. We won so many accolades including ‘Destinations to watch’, ‘Top destinations for 2024’, ‘for 2025’ from very accomplished and well-respected publications like Conde Nast Traveller, The Telegraph, The Times. etc.”

GTA chairman lauds Roach, wishes her luck

Acknowledging Roach’s contributions, GTA Chairman Randall Dolland said, “Petra’s impact on Grenada’s tourism industry has been nothing short of transformative. Her dedication, innovative approach, and tireless efforts have positioned Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique as must-visit destinations on the global stage. We are deeply appreciative of her service and leadership, and we extend our sincere wishes as she prepares for her next chapter.”

About GTA

The GTA is Grenada’s national tourism organisation which is responsible for the development of the tourism sector of Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique through measures such as destination management and marketing. This statutory corporation of the Grenadian government was established under the Grenada Tourism Authority Act, 2013 and its daily operations include product development, quality standardisation and certification, research, planning, and marketing.