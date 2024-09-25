St Kitts and Nevis Diaspora celebrates 41st Independence Day in London

This celebration was held to celebrate the island nation’s independence and strengthen the ties with the island’s diaspora living in the UK.

St Kitts and Nevis: The diaspora of St Kitts and Nevis currently residing in the UK celebrated the twin-island nation’s 41st Independence Day with patriotic performances and addresses by key stakeholders.

This celebration was held to celebrate the island nation’s independence and strengthen the ties with the island’s diaspora living in the UK. The celebration began with the National Anthem, followed by a prayer to God for continued success and prosperity.

The event was attended by Dr Kevin Isaac, St Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner to the UK, the high commissioner of St Vincent and Grenadines to the UK, and many more key stakeholders.

This event celebrated the success of St Kitts and Nevis’ Diaspora across the UK and their dedication towards their nation. The attendees at the event prayed for the island’s continued success filled with prosperity and peace.

The event included special addresses from all the signatories and performances from the members of the Diaspora, setting the tone high for the independence celebration. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held to honour the achievement.

Following the cake cutting, the attendees had lunch together and clicked pictures together to create lasting memories.

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis gained independence from the British rule in the year 1983 and its 41st anniversary was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the twin island nation.

The authorities dedicated a complete celebratory calendar in order to remember their national heroes and independence. The celebration included dedicated events to honour the cultural heritage of the twin-island nation.

The hype for the celebration was all high across the island and the celebration on the big day began with a ceremonial parade during which all the members of the St Kitts and Nevis Federation paid their visits all dressed in dresses specially designed with the colours of the national flags.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew, during the celebration, addressed the citizens and expressed concern over the future of St Kitts and Nevis and stated that he believes in resilience, strength, and overall development of the nation.

The celebration of Independence Day was felt not just in St Kitts and Nevis but everywhere around the globe where Kittians and Nevisians reside. Their connection with their roots remains consistent enlightening their passion to contribute to the twin island’s success.