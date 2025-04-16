Antigua’s Joanne Hillhouse and Saint Lucia’s Jessie Mayers among 5 finalists for CW short story prize

Apart from the two nations making a debut at the commonwealth short story prize, two other Caribbean nations also made it to the list.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Joanne C. Hillhouse and Saint Lucia’s Jessie Mayers have etched her names as the first writers from their respective nations to be shortlisted for the prestigious commonwealth short story prize. Hillhouse earned her place in the shortlisted list for her incredible work in ‘Jumbie Pone’, whereas Mayers earned a spot with her story ‘Redeye Cat.’

Apart from the two nations making a debut at the commonwealth short story prize, two other Caribbean nations also made it to the list. These include Jamaica represented by Kellie Martine Magnus for ‘Pomp and Circumstance’, and Subraj Singh from Guyana for ‘Margot’s Run’.

Complete list of shortlisted writers for Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Priscilla Ametorpe Goka (Ghana) Dorechi (Kenya) Vashish Jaunky (Mauritius) (translated by Edwige-Renée) Olákìtán T. Aládéṣuyì (Nigeria) Stephen M. Finn (South Africa) Joshua Lubwama (Uganda) Faria Basher (Bangladesh) Parul Kaushik (India) Tino de Sa (India) Tahoor Bari (Pakistan) Chanel Sutherland (Canada/Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) Damhnait Monaghan (Canada/Ireland) David Frankel (United Kingdom) Dushi Rasiah (United Kingdom) Tess Little (United Kingdom) Joanne C. Hillhouse (Antigua and Barbuda) Subraj Singh (Guyana) Kellie Magnus (Jamaica) Jessie Mayers (Saint Lucia) Kathleen Ridgwell (Australia) Keith Goh Johnson (Australia) Lachlan Alexander (Australia) Angela Pope (New Zealand) Maria Samuela (New Zealand) Gillian Leasunia Katoanga (Samoa/New Zealand)

As per reports, approximately 7,920 entries were made into the competition, out of which 25 were selected for the prize distribution. The commonwealth foundation will announce five regional winners on 14th May and the overall winner on 25th June. These shortlisted stories will be published on the online platform of the authorities named, ‘adda’.

Apart from the recognition the regional writers will receive £2,500, while the overall winner will get £5,000. The winning stories will be published by Granta, online and in a special print collection. If the winning story has been translated, the translator will also get a winning price of £750.