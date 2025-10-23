Grand Princess to make 10 scheduled calls to St Kitts during 2025/2026 cruise season

The first call was made on October 10, 2025, and the second will be on October 28, 2025.

St Kitts and Nevis: Grand Princess is all set to make 10 scheduled calls to Port Zante in the upcoming days of the 2025/2026 cruise season. The vessel from the family of the Princess Cruises is currently homeporting in Puerto Rico, marking the arrival for the first time in over a decade.

The repositioning of the Grand Princess will mark 10 scheduled arrivals to St Kitts after departing from San Juan. The first call was made on October 10, 2025, and the second will be on October 28, 2025. It will be the second call of the cruise ship at Port Zante.

In addition to that, the Grand Princess will make cruise calls to other Caribbean countries including Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Thomas, Barbados, Grenada, Dominica and St. Maarten.

As per the vessel’s itinerary, the Grand Princess will have two alternating week-long activities after departing from San Juan on Sundays. The cruise ship will visit the countries and entertain the visitors who will be visiting the countries to explore the Caribbean world.

The season runs through late March when the ship is scheduled to reposition to Alaska for summer cruises. Princess Grand returns to San Juan for the 2026-27 season, with the Crown Princess taking over the itineraries from the island.

For its repositioning cruise to Puerto Rico, the Grand Princess offered an 11-night cruise that featured visits to destinations in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis has shared the schedule of the cruise season for October month and added that over 11 ships will be arriving in the country for the starting of the season.

