St Kitts and Nevis makes major strides in healthcare infrastructure

St Kitts and Nevis: The healthcare sector of St Kitts and Nevis is developing on rapid scale with major infrastructural enhancements already completed and many in plan. These developments carried out by the head of the state, and the St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party are focused on providing citizens of the twin island with advanced and modernized care.

Recently, the construction of Joseph N. France hospital took a major leap with enhancement of the leaking roof, installation of the new air conditioning units in different wards, upgradation of the hospital kitchen and private ward, and the JNF classroom which now equips properly with all the training medical equipment. These enhancements have made the facility even more diverse and advanced providing better diagnostics and treatment.

A new CT scan service has also been launched by the authorities, which has allowed the medical department to diagnose critical diseases and making healthcare more diverse and easier to access. The CT scan machine installed, was a much-needed facility which has been in talks for installation since decades.

The number of dialysis machines and medical specialists has also increased significantly in the hospital, which has further improved the access to special care.

Apart from this, the government has also launched the implementation of strict hygiene protocols across all the health facilities including the daily sanitization of the hospital and a weekly deep cleaning. This measure had allowed the health sector to maintain high standards of cleanliness and reduce the risk of infections.

The country is also moving towards the construction of the new Climate Smart Hospital which is also undergoing rapid transformation. As per the information shared by the authorities the climate smart hospital will play a key role in enhancing the overall health sector while keeping the ultimate goal of sustainability.

PM Drew also outlined the significance of this project and has said that the project is a necessity to enhance the healthcare across St Kitts and Nevis.