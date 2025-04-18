From Cleaning Tips to Health Scares: Mrs. Hinch's opens up about Postpartum Journey

British cleaning influencer Sophie Hinchliffe, recently faced serious health issues in her family. The influencer, also known as Mrs. Hinch, experienced severe pain in her leg and crotch to which she was further diagnosed with a blood clot which required immediate surgery.

Mrs. Hinchliffe just gave birth to her son Vinnie a few weeks prior to this. She also shared her experience on her official Instagram account and urged her audience to follow their instincts when feeling unwell.

Soon after this incident, she rushed her son to the hospital after he developed high fever and swelling in his neck. Doctors diagnosed him with reflux and a cow’s milk allergy (CMPA). Sophie also revealed that her son is also diagnosed with Laryngomalacia, a condition where the soft tissues of the voice box collapse inward during feeding.

She took to social media about her son’s condition and shared a post on her Instagram account on April 18, 2025, and explained that she had been unable to settle on the existing diagnosis of her son and feels like something else was wrong with her few weeks old baby.

Hinchliffe also shared a carousel of images and videos of herself with baby Vinnie and stated that she is relieved to finally be back at her house after staying in the hospital for the past week.

The star, who has three sons, also hoped that her youngest son wouldn’t need surgery to correct his health.

Sophie Hinchliffe

Sophie Hinchliffe, is known for her videos on Instagram which features home cleaning tips. Before getting famous on social media, she was a hairdresser in Basildon, Essex, England.

She said that she suffers from anxiety and that cleaning helped her cope with it. Sophie started her Instagram account in March 2018 and gained two million followers in just two years. Her follower count has been increasing ever-since and has reached 4.8 million as of April 2025.