Fourth Bissoon Family Member Killed in St Augustine Shooting

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Amar Bissoon in St Augustine after he became the fourth member of the Bissoon family to die in violent incidents since 2018.

St. Augustine, Trinidad & Tobago: Amar Bissoon was shot and killed in St. Augustine on Thursday, July 2, becoming the fourth member of the Bissoon family to die in a violent incident since 2018. The shooting occurred near Samaroo Avenue and Dookiesingh Street, and police have launched an investigation.

Reportedly, residents said that they heard massive gunfire after which they found the victim Amar Bissoon injured. Police officers and emergency services were alerted, but due to severe injuries and bullet wounds, Amar could not make it. Crime scene investigators collected the evidence and the detectives from the Homicide Bureau launched an investigation into the killing.

No arrests have been reported till now as the investigators are trying to determine the killer and what was the motive behind this.

Amar is the fourth member of the Bissoon family who has been killed in a violent crime. His family's history has already seen 3 tragic deaths.

Amar’s father, Amarnath Bissoon was shot and killed during an alleged home invasion on May 25, 2018. He was shot outside his home by two men claiming to be police officers. He was asleep with his wife when they were woken up from loud knocking on the door. Four people in police uniform who identified themselves as cops entered their home and told them to hand over all the valuables in the house. After some time, the neighbours called the police after hearing gunshots. The assailants escaped in a vehicle while Amarnath was taken to the hospital where he was announced dead. Three men including a member of the Special Reserve Police (SRP) were charged with murder.

The family suffered another devastating loss on December 30, 2023, Amar’s uncle, Anand “Fly” Bissoon was shot in a double homicide at his residence in Benny Lane, St. Augustine. Another victim of this double homicide case was identified as Shane Ramjitsingh.

Months after this brutal killing, Amar’s 16-year-old brother, Amir “Pa” Bissoon was killed during a police operation near the Caroni Cremation Site. As per police statements, Amir was allegedly a member of the Resistance Gang. He was wanted in connection to many shootings and other offences before his fatal death.

Amar’s death is now the fourth killing involving the Bissoon family since 2018. Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are now actively investigating this assasination case.