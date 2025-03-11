Outrage and Laughter: Australian children use dead Python as skipping rope in controversial clip

The video shows an adult supervising the kids to play with dead Python as skipping rope and is seen recording the scene on camera.

In a strange turn of events, children in Australia were caught playing with a snake as a Skipping Rope, which has sparked debate online. The incident is from Woorabinda, a remote town in Central Queensland, Australia. The viral footage of the kids went viral on social media shows the kids laughing and jumping over the snake.

The video also shows an adult, who seems to supervise them and record the scene on camera. The snake is identified as a dead python, which is considered one of the poisonous snakes on earth. A woman from the background could also be heard in the video, shouting ‘Show me that, show me what it is.’

The kids were however seen actively giggling and excited over playing with the snake. The clarity remained unclear about if the snake was dead before the kids started playing with it, or it died out of playing.

This unusual event has sparked debate on social media, as users highlight their concerns on animal cruelty and safety. Netizens also demand an in-depth investigation into the incident, highlighting that the children in the video should face the consequences.

The Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation also passed a statement on this matter confirming that the investigation is underway.

“We condemn this inappropriate behaviour and will investigate the incident. We ask all the Queenslanders to treat animals with respect, whether they are alive or dead. The maximum fine for a person found guilty of killing or injuring a black headed python is $12,615,” the statement said.

Netizens react to the incident

While some cited their concern over the incident, others expressed a humorous take on the viral clip writing sarcastic comments.

A user named Aussie Jay wrote, “At least there not robbing houses and stealing cars skipping with a dead snake is a good outcome.”

Another user named Mickamious wrote, “You know what is weird about this? What they’re doing is totally legal because they’re Aboriginal. They’ll claim it’s a cultural thing”

“Gross. As long as they didn't kill it though then I don't really care. Kids do gross things all the time,” wrote another user on X.