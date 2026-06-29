Four children, mother and grandmother found dead in upstate New York Apartment

Police believe the deaths may have resulted from a murder-suicide after finding evidence of suspected poisoning, while the children's father had been preparing for their court-approved summer visit to Utah.

Four young children along with their mother and grandmother were found dead in the upstate New York apartment before they were scheduled to travel to Utah to their father. A father named Brady Harmon was seen mourning their death on Sunday (June 28, 2026).

Notably, children’s parents were divorced and the court ordered that they stay with their father during the summer, and with their mother during the winters.

The children, identified as 13-year-old Harper Harmon, 11-year-old Hudson Harmon, and 10-year-old twins Gavin and Gracelynn Harmon, were found inside a Harris Avenue apartment in Mechanicville, New York.

Alongside the children, authorities discovered the bodies of their mother, 44-year-old Sarah Myers, and their grandmother, 64-year-old Amy Steadman. The grim scene was uncovered on Tuesday evening by local law enforcement officers executing a welfare check.

A neighbour has contacted police after noticing that the residents had not been seen for several days. According to Mechanicville Police Chief William Rabbitt, the individuals have been deceased for an extended period before being found, while initially complicated the identification process at the scene.

Preliminary findings by investigators suggest that the deaths may have been the result of a tragic murder-suicide. Police reported finding significant evidence pointing toward intentional poisoning, including a large volume of prescription and over the counter medications. Authorities also revealed that one of the children had sustained fatal sharp-force injuries.

A handwritten note was recovered from the apartment, and the investigators stated that the current evidence strongly suggests the grandmother, Amy Steadman, was involved in the planning or executing the incident. Police emphasised that they are not seeking any outside suspects and they believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.

The children's father, Brady Harmon, spoke from his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, expressing his profound grief. He shared that he had been actively counting down the days until the children were supposed to arrive in Utah for their court-sanctioned summer visit. Instead of a long-awaited family reunion, he was met with the news of their sudden passing.

“A close-knit city like Mechanicville is deeply shaken by this, “Chief Rabbitt remarked during a press conference. “Many residents knew the family involved, or simply cannot comprehend the loss of six lives under such heartbreaking circumstances.”

The local school district has mobilised counselling services for students and community members affected by the tragedy. Meanwhile, the official causes and manners of the death remains pending as the local medical examiners complete toxicology reports and final autopsies to formally close the investigation.