PNM shake up continues: Rohan Sinanan resigns following Keith Rowley’s resignation announcement

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking move of events, Rohan Sinanan, the Deputy Political Leader of the People’s National Movement has resigned from his position after Dr Keith Rowley announced his resignation. The Political leader stated that his resignation comes after Rowley as a respect towards him.

In his resignation letter, Sinanan called out his tenure as “Tremendous Honour” and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve as one of the key figures in PNM.

“This decision comes after thoughtful reflection, as I continue to balance my responsibilities and focus on other areas of service,” Sinanan noted in his resignation letter.

He specifically thanked former Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley for expressing confidence in him serving for the position and added that upon Rowley’s resignation, it becomes natural for him to resign as well.

Notably, Keith Rowley resigned from his position as the Prime Minister of the nation, earlier this year. However, following the result announcement of the recent elections in Trinidad and Tobago, and after he conceded the defeat for the party, Rowley said that he is now resigning as the leader of the party, effective immediately.

While announcing his resignation through an official Facebook post, Rowley wrote that he wanted to vacate the position at earliest as possible.

“I offer my sincere thanks to all for the opportunity to be of service in the various offices. I extend my best wishes to the PNM and the nation,” Rowley concluded.

Apart from these two key leaders, the outgoing Prime Minister, Stuart Young also resigned from his position as a chairman which turned out as another shock for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

Young announced his resignation through social media as he shared a post, with his resignation letter. He highlighted that his decision comes after a deep personal reflection following the recent results of the general elections 2025. The outgoing prime minister notably resigned from the position of chairman of the PNM with immediate effect.

This is to be noted that as the three leaders have resigned, Stuart Young will continue to serve as the MP for Port of Spain, However, Dr Keith Rowley and Sinanan have resigned from their political positions.

As the resignations have been announced and in effect, an internal election is expected to take place at party level to fill out the vacant positions in PNM. However, no official announcement over the same has been made yet.