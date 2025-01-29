Majestic Princess docks in Barbados for first time, marks 3rd inaugural call in a week

Majestic Princess has marked third inaugural cruise call in a week for Barbados, providing boost to cruise season 2024/2025.

Barbados: Majestic Princess from Princess cruises line docked at Port of Bridgetown for the first time with over 3000 passengers who graces the shores of Barbados on Tuesday. The welcome ceremony was hosted at the port to mark the occasion and celebrate the collaboration of the tourism ministry with a cruise line.

A total of 1327 crew members and 3,469 passengers arrived in Barbados and explored the natural offerings with local citizens. The tourists were welcomed by delegation of Port Inc, Tourism Marketing and other representatives from Barbados who also shed light on the beauty and warm nature of the country.

Traditional Plaque exchanged

A traditional plaque was exchanged between Tourism Officials and the captain of the vessel where they extended gratitude to each other for their warm receptions and collaboration.

The music of Steelpan and other cultural performances celebrated the arrival of Majestic Princess, aiming to offer unique experience to the passengers who also visited for their pre-packed tours.

The event marked the partnership between cruise vessel and the tourism authority of Barbados where they pledged to position the country as an ideal destination for cruising and other tourism activities. The passengers from different countries docked in the country who witnessed the local lifestyles of the people which was quite majestic and vibrant as performers showcased local cultural richness of Barbados.

Benefits for locals

Over 3000 passengers arrived in Barbados and explored offerings, providing business and market to the products of the local people. They hired tour guides to tour different locations, shopped the things that are displayed by street vendors and ate local cuisine from restaurants and other hotels.

It has generated huge income opportunities for small businesses and local shop owners who contribute effectively towards the local as well as tourism economy.

Majestic Princess

From Princess Cruises line, the vessel is known for size and large seating capacity. It has started its sailing around Caribbean Sea from Castries, Saint Lucia and will journey for around 14-day round-trip.

The journey will begin on January 21, 2025, and end on February 4, 2025, and scheduled to return to Barbados on February 10, 2025.