St Kitts and Nevis CIU to deliver 100+ affordable houses under CBI Programme

The CIU's developmental project aims to strengthen the government's commitment to better living standards, expanded opportunities and inclusive growth.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Citizenship by Investment Unit of has announced the construction of 100-150 new homes for low-income families aimed to enhance their quality of life. The houses will be constructed in partnership with global business consultancy firm ClientReferrals and the construction plan will be executed by the National Housing Cooperation.

As outlined by CIU, the project will be delivered through a well-structured and conceived modelled under the Citizenship by Investment Programme. These more than 100 homes will be constructed in a time frame of 12-16 months under the Public Benefit Option (PBO) to support national development.

This developmental project has been structured to reinforce the government's commitment to improving living standards, expanding opportunities and promoting inclusive growth by the CIU.

CIU Chairman calls the project a ‘Meaningful investment’

The CIU Executive Chairman, Calvin St Juste highlighted the project as a timely and meaningful investment in the people of St Kitts and Nevis. He further emphasized that the CIU is committed to working with partners who demonstrate proven results and a shared dedication to prosperity and quality of life for all the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.

“The initiative embodies the next phase of our development, not only in strengthening the Citizenship by Investment Programme, but in ensuring it continues to deliver meaningful outcomes for our communities,” he added.

CEO of ClientReferrals expresses excitement

The CEO of ClientReferrals, Patrcick Peters also expressed his excitement as he said that the collaboration aligns well with the agenda of creating fruitful programmes under the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

“This is a win for the people of St Kitts and Nevis and the CBI applicants. Providing affordable housing will have real and immediate positive impact on the people across the twin island,” he said.

He further emphasized on the other projects launched including the Sustainable Island State Contribution and Sustainable Growth Fund programmes and said that this new project is a logical step in partnership with CIU.